‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18 episode 10 performances ranked: Top 10 acts from worst to best

On August 8, 2023 “America’s Got Talent” returned with the ninth and final set of auditions for its 18th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed viewers back to the show along with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. But who were the best acts from this episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 10 acts who advanced from worst to best. Do any of Tuesday’s acts have what it takes to win the million dollars this year?

Season 18 Episode 10 Rankings:

10. Titos Tsai: Every so often a danger act comes on the show that gives me so much anxiety that I can barely watch it. This is one of those cases and please listen to NBC and not try this at home! Super impressive, but I do not know how long I could watch him do that without looking away, but social media loved this audition.

9. Papayaso: Some acts make me question my sanity and this is one of them. The impressions were fun, especially the Adam Driver one. Would I pay money to see this or even want to see it again? Heck no. Naturally this clown that does impressions (while looking like the love child of Chucky and Slappy the Dummy of “Goosebumps” fame) advanced to the next round. If he makes the live rounds, we are looking at an early elimination I think.

8. Morgan & Roxi: When I saw the circle in her hair, I immediately thought “Cindy Lou Who?” After the confident answers for the judges and nervous giggles, this aerialist duo proved that they were in it to win it. As a whole, they are fearless and I commend them for that. One trick definitely did not work out as well as they wanted it to so that made me move them towards the bottom of my rankings. That being said, I can confidently say that they deserve to be in the live rounds.

7. Kevin Li: This alum of “Penn and Teller’s Fool Us” is a fun one for me since there is an insanely high level of showmanship there. The popcorn kernel out of the eye was a choice though. The changing of the pictures baffled me. I cannot figure that out for my life. He deserves to make the live rounds.

6. Heather and Bogart: For the first time this season a dog act has fully captivated my own dog, which was pretty awesome to see. As for me, I have seen my late dogfight the odds after a heart attack and live much longer than the prognosis said, so I loved seeing another dog show strength and inspire the world. By the end of the act I was crying, wowed, and I could watch this all day. Let’s just say that if I had a Golden Buzzer in this episode, it would be raining confetti.

5. Donovyn Diaz: This dancer from New Jersey has been on the local news before for his appearances in US Gymnastics competitions, so I would guess that many viewers on the East Coast would have recognized him as well. This was a great audition and I think that we will see him in the live rounds. If he does not win though, might I recommend “So You Think You Can Dance”?

4. Duo Dadiva: I have mixed feelings on this aerialist act, as they failed to win me over on their run on Spain and France’s versions of the show. Saying that, they did a trick I have seen them do before, which lessens the excitement a bit…especially seeing it for the third time. The crowd seemed super into the performance and the judges were wowed for the most part. I agreed with Simon and Heidi in this case.

3. Chibi Unity: If you listened closely, you might have heard me scream all the way from New York as soon as I saw this “World of Dance” alum appear on the screen. The idea of them combining forces with last season’s iconic winning act is just a dream within itself. The audition was amazing and it is safe to say that a major contender for the win has entered the competition. The judges and Terry collectively gave them a Golden Buzzer, which was an added bonus.

2. Ahmed Bharoocha: In what was the trend of the night for me, I recognized many of the acts from past television appearances and social media, which is a nice way to say that television and Instagram truly will introduce you to many future acts on the show if you look closely. In this case, I recognized Ahmed from his performance on Adult Swim’s “Dream Corp LLC,” which is criminally underseen. Personally, I found this audition to be hilarious, even if Simon was not a fan.

1. Eduardo Antonio Trevino: I was super excited to see this act on the AGT stage since he killed it on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” This child singer has an awesome personality and more confidence than many adults. When he started singing I was wowed. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he should be in the live rounds and he would have an amazing chance at winning.

Which season 18 act is YOUR favorite at this point in the competition? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.