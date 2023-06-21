‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18 episode 4 performances ranked: Top 10 acts from worst to best

On June 20, 2023, “America’s Got Talent” returned with the fourth set of auditions for its 18th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed viewers back to the show alongside judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. But who were the best acts from this episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 10 acts who advanced from worst to best. Do any of Tuesday’s acts have what it takes to win the million dollars this year?

Season 18 Episode 4 rankings:

10. Dani Kerr: Dani Kerr has a lot of potential and I liked her guitar. On the opposite side of the coin, the audition did not blow me away whatsoever. It felt a little karaoke to me even after she began her second song. Vocally, she is a 10. Performance is where she needs major improvement. Maybe a third song would have convinced me?

9. Ninah Sampaio: A singing Rubik’s Cube act? I can honestly say that I expected to hate it. I ended up kind of liking it but I still find the Rubik’s Cube boring. Is this a million dollar act? Not sure, but I oddly want to see more.

8. Thomas Vu: Two acts involving a Rubik’s Cube in one episode? Somewhere the producers watched me audibly groan when I saw it and laughed maniacally. Anyways, in this act there was a bit of a danger act aspect to it all which made it watchable. Do not try this at home kids! I begrudgingly will admit that this was super memorable and the best way to close the episode. How does one come up with something crazier than this though?

7. El Invertebrado: I am sure that there is an audience out there for this act, but I am not in it. It was executed flawlessly though so that alone makes El Invertebrado rise up a few spots on my rankings. The jump to scare the judges at the start was great as well and also doubles as something to traumatize the younger viewers with as well.

6. Warrior Squad: I love that Warrior Squad is bringing the crazy acrobatics act this season as they really seem to enjoy doing their act. The tricks were incredible and the Power Ranger-like outfits were just icing on the cake. The only concern that I have about this act is that despite how amazing the crowd and judges reactions were, social media was more subdued.

5. The Freedom Singers: I was not expecting The Freedom Singers to be as good as they were, but boy was I pleasantly surprised. Let’s put it this way, if I had a Golden Buzzer…it would have been slammed down as soon as they were finished. Perfection in my eyes. Only thing I would change about this act is having similar outfits across the board as that will make the naysayers online view them as a serious contender. Not sure why they were that concerned, but that is a question for another day.

4. Murmuration: All the way from France, Murmuration hit the AGT stage with what seems like the largest group in the history of the show. The fact that they pulled off that routine blindfolded was mind blowing. I could watch this act all day. The only thing I could live without was the loud commands followed by the loud replies. A well-deserved Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel! Yes, the judge hard on dance acts gave one a Golden Buzzer and that is what I call growth.

3. Maureen Langan: Not sure what is in the water this season, but the comedians that have advanced so far are cracking me up. As a fellow resident of New York City, I can honestly tell you that the comedians here are a lot like her and have no problem ripping someone a new one. My fav audition of the season so far in terms of comedy. Maureen Langan is a star in the making and reminds me of Joy Behar.

2. Eseniia Mikheeva: The biggest bright spot of the night came from this pint-sized dancer that has skills that grown adults wish they had. This might be my favorite act on the season so far, she just owned that stage. Not sure if she watched a lot of “So You Think You Can Dance,” but I think the late great Stephen “tWitch” Boss was watching that dancing along and smiling as she exudes the same joy as he did.

1. Anna Deguzman: I love magicians on this show and Anna Deguzman brought her own unique spin to the medium. It annoys me that I could not figure out how this trick was done, which is also the biggest compliment I can give. This was the best act of the night in my opinion and I could see her headlining Vegas easily. I think that her case of nerves made her endearing to many, but none more than Howie.

