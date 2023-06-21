‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 4 recap: Did ‘AGT Auditions 4’ include any Golden Buzzer acts? [LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued season 18 on June 20 with a two-hour showcase of acts in “Auditions 4.” There are no changes to judges’ dais this summer with executive producer Simon Cowell and long-time judge Howie Mandel taking their place on the ends of the table. Heidi Klum returns as well, as does Sofia Vergara who took a break when “All-Stars” aired earlier this year. Hosting duties are entrusted to the lively Terry Crews once again.

In the audition phase of “AGT,” an act needs at least three of the four judges to give them a “yes” vote to advance to the next round. If two or more judges buzz the act, they are immediately eliminated. Each judge and Crews has one chance to hit the “golden buzzer” and send an act straight through to the live performances.

In the season premiere, Simon led the panel in handing out the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer to Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa. Simon gave the Golden Buzzer to 17 year old Indonesian pianist and singer Putri Ariani in episode 2. Then, in episode 3, Terry descended the stage to make a dream come true for Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

The format will be the same as in previous seasons, with “America’s Got Talent” airing just on Tuesdays at first with the initial weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. The live shows begin on Tuesday, August 22 with voting results shows following on Wednesday.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “America’s Got Talent” recap of Season 18, Episode 4 to find out what happened Tuesday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite acts on NBC’s long-running reality TV show and who you think will ultimately join the AGT list of champions.

8:04 p.m. – The first performer of the night provided a jump-scare for the judges when they popped up from below their table. Zombie pole dancer El Invertebrado had some body contortions that didn’t make it any easier to watch, but earned a standing ovation from the audience and judges. Sofia called the performance “horrific and beautiful at the same time,” Howie liked that they combined a bunch of disciplines into a new unique style, Heidi thought the Halloween aspect was right up her alley, and Simon said he loved everything about the surprises and that it’s “creepy in a good way.” No longer afraid to see them again, all four judges gave a “yes” to send them through to the next round.

8:11 p.m. – Next up was the eight members of Freedom Singers to represent for the houseless community and as members of the Los Angeles Community Action Network. Heidi said she got goosebumps from their rendition of “Under the Bridge” and noted the lead vocalist’s powerful voice. Howie appreciated the group’s message and said that they gave “more than an audition” because of that. Sofia called them amazing and predicted that they’d go far in the competition. Simon called it “brilliant, raw and real” and a “really special audition.” Unanimously, the judges voted “yes” to see the group sing again in the next round.

8:23 p.m. – Warrior Squad came to the show from India to give a platform to young people in small villages who would otherwise not be able to share their talent. Following their acrobatic showcase, Sofia said that all of them were concentrated and contributed to the overall performance, Heidi called the group incredible for building such amazing images, Howie thought the moving four-man pyramid was a new feat for acts like them, and Simon was “blown away” by how every part of their group made the “machine” operate. It was a clear consensus of “4,000 yeses” from the judges and audience that the group should advance.

8:34 p.m. – It was a change of pace when Dani Kerr took the stage with her guitar to perform and sing. Simon stopped Dani mid-song and asked if she’d attempt another song instead, sensing that she was very nervous and it was impacting her performance. She went with another original song, this one called “November,” and managed to get through it without being interrupted. By the end she had the full audience support as well as the judges’ acclaim. Howie and Heidi were reminded of Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton, Sofia said she sounds amazing and real, and Simon called her “a great writer” with a “distinct” voice. Despite the hiccup of a start, all four judges gave Dani a “yes” vote to go to the next round.

8:47 p.m. – Sofia was confused by the alien in a hot dog costume that called itself Poose The Puppet at first, but the talent came into focus when they brought out a human puppet for a ventriloquism act. Simon hit his red X very quickly, followed by Sofia and then Howie as the crowd chanted their own boos. Heidi was holding out hope that it would go somewhere interesting, but Sofia hit her red X for her, making it a clean sweep to eliminate what Simon called “the worst act.”

8:55 p.m. – The fun continued with Sweaty Eddie‘s attempt at comedy with long-armed sandwich making and rock & roll circus performer Steve Goodtime, both of which were eliminated with “no” votes and red X buzzers from the judges. As Simon struggled with voice loss through more auditions, singing telegram Joy Brooker arrived to help him feel better with a One Direction cover, but it was unclear if she was an act that the judges sent through or not.

9:05 p.m. – The young Eseniia Mikheeva brought us back down to reality with her hip hop dance routine. Sofia called her a “mini star already,” Howie called her “amazing,” and Heidi said she loves her facial expressions the most. Simon closed out the critiques by saying that she’s “in it to win it.” All four judges united to give Eseniia the four “yes” votes she needed to move on to the next round.

9:16 p.m. – Among the 65 members of French dance group Murmuration were family members and friends who brought an original routine to the show for the first time. For their routine, the group blindfolded themselves and set up in four rows of ascending height. Heidi was wowed by the synchronization of their hand movements through the act, noting the “elegance and grace.” Sofia called them spectacular and Howie said he was mesmerized by their hypnotic movements. Howie was so moved, he got up from his seat to attempt to move as methodically as they did, slowly shuffling his way to the center of the dais so that he could hit the Golden Buzzer and send the group straight to the live shows.

9:28 p.m. – Stand up comic Charles Haycock told the judges he’s been doing comedy for 10 years, but he also works as a yo-yo salesman. For his set, Charles went through a convoluted story of taking his bike on a bus, but no one was laughing. The audience began to boo him from the stage before Simon and Heidi hit their red X buttons. After the full panel voted him down, Maureen Langan took the stage to try her own set in front of the tough crowd. She told Howie her brand of comedy comes from growing up in a large Irish Catholic family and her jokes underscored that really well. In her set, Maureen played up herself as a victim to a series of people in her life that “make her hate them.” Heidi said Maureen has good timing, Simon called her “fearless,” Sofia thought her energy and control of the stage was fascinating, and Howie liked that her rhythm and attitude came through in her set. Without any doubt, the judges agreed that Maureen will be seen again in the next round.

9:40 p.m. – With a dream of becoming the first female headliner magician on the Vegas strip, Anna Deguzman brought her brand of card magic to the show. Screaming at the end that she didn’t think it was going to work, Howie loved that Anna surprised herself. He thought she presented something “adorable,” Heidi called her “a breath of fresh air,” and Simon said she’s likable and brilliant. All four judges gave Anna a “yes” vote to send her through.

9:52 p.m. – Brazilian Ninah Sampaio was able to solve Rubiks cubes quickly while also singing the Pink song “Try.” Howie thought it was amazing how she mixed two random and original skills together in one act and Simon called her likable and talented before all four judges voted “yes” to advance Ninah to the next stage.

9:54 p.m. – The final act of the night was Thomas Vu who also had a “really cool way to solve a Rubiks cube.” He promised the judges that he can solve it in under 30 seconds, but first he needed to change into something else while Terry scrambled the cube on stage. Thomas returned covered in a gel and followed by a man holding a fire extinguisher because Thomas was lit on fire for the less than 30 seconds it took him to successfully solve the puzzle live in front of the audience. The judges thought the act was “so scary,” but it turned into amazing because he survived and solved the puzzle. Because of the surprise factor, the Howie, Heidi and Simon all agreed that they want to see Thomas again in the next round, overruling Sofia’s “no” vote.

