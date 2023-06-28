‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18 episode 5 performances ranked: Top 10 acts from worst to best

On June 27, 2023, “America’s Got Talent” returned with the fifth set of auditions for its 18th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed viewers back to the show alongside judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. But who were the best acts from this episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 10 acts who advanced from worst to best. Do any of Tuesday’s acts have what it takes to win the million dollars this year?

Season 18 Episode 5 Rankings:

10. Sharpe Family: The Sharpe Family, famous for their social media presence as Twitter was quick to point out, is the AGT equivalent of The Partridge Family (minus the musical instruments) meets the family Adam Scott had in “Step Brothers.” Broadway is where the older children should be as they would fit right in, but outside of that positive, I found this act to be a bit cheesy. The judges loved it though…almost as much as apple pie…even if social media was divided on the act.

9. Justin Jackson: Justin Jackson is an incredible dancer! Normally an act like this would bore me but he infused it with his own personality to create something that reminds me of Derek Hough! I need that collaboration ASAP. Will this act have a shot at winning if he makes it to the live rounds? Not likely.

8 Erica Coffelt: Let me begin with the positive and say that she is hilarious and exudes great energy. On the flip side, that audition felt like a weird mix of wedding dancing mixed with some genuinely impressive moves. The second half won me over in the end. Not sure if this act is worth the big prize at the end of this rainbow though.

7. Trailer Flowers: I love the energy and good vibes that this act exudes. It’s contagious! Saying that, this act felt a little theme park to me with the first song and thankfully Simon agreed. The second song was much better for them as it felt less karaoke and more open mic night. This act has a lot of potential, but I am not sure that they have enough time to really win over the majority of the voters.

6. Adrian Stoica and Hurricane: Dog acts hold a special place in my heart because my late dog was captivated by them. This pup may not have been as exciting as some of the past, but it had a more wholesome feel to it as it clearly loves doing these tricks, with no lack of energy. Consider me a fan!

5. Ryland: In complete honesty, I was wowed by this young magician. I especially loved his answer about how he is magical and he got it from his father. The trick itself blew me away and I cannot figure out how he did that. On the opposite side of the equation, his stage presence felt a bit lacking. He needs to have a meeting with Aidan McCann as the latter could give him a quick lesson on connecting more with the crowd.

4 Chen Lei: In terms of acrobatics, Chen Lei is not exactly breaking new ground (I saw a similar act in Las Vegas in 2006). Saying that, stuff like this is always impressive to me and I was captivated. Where I think he needs to up his game is with the showmanship, as this felt a little “I can do this in my sleep”. He needs a little flair from AGT alum Oleksandr Yenivatov if he wants to use music like that as a backing track.

3. Barry Brewer Jr: Comedians have been wowing me throughout the audition process this year and this comedian is right up there with my favorite acts of the season. He has an edginess to his act, but a sitcom quality as well. It was like watching a younger version of Cedric the Entertainer. Consider me a fan!

2. Lachune: Sometimes a singer hits the AGT stage and sounds amazing and seems shocked that they are so well received. This is one of those cases as Lachune already sounds like a star, even if she was completely underestimating herself. This might be one of my top 3 covers of the Coldplay classic, which is saying a lot since it is covered so often on competition shows. Might I suggest “My Funny Valentine” as her next choice in the live rounds? She would kill it!

1. Sangsoon Kim: This magician has no shortage of confidence and for that I applaud him. He talked a big game and backed it up. What impressed me even more though was the unique nature of his act. I can honestly say that this is something that I have never seen before and could watch this act all day. If he is not in the live rounds, I would be shocked.

Which season 18 act is YOUR favorite at this point in the competition? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.