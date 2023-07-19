‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18 episode 7 performances ranked: Top 11 acts from worst to best

On July 18, 2023, “America’s Got Talent” returned with the seventh set of auditions for its 18th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed viewers back to the show along with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. But who were the best acts from this episode? And did any move forward that shouldn’t have? Below we rank the 11 acts who advanced from worst to best. Do any of Tuesday’s acts have what it takes to win the million dollars this year?

Season 18 Episode 7 Rankings:

11. The Rybka Twins: After last week, when I genuinely enjoyed every act that advanced to the next round, I was not expecting for such luck again, but lo and behold it occurred. In regards to the Rybka Twisn, I will start with the positive. This duo is insanely talented and I truly believe that we WILL see them in the live rounds. On the flip side, I was not wowed by this audition and we have seen these tricks done before in a less cheesy manner.

10. Poetic Flight: Was I expecting to like an act featuring two pilots flying planes all over the stage? No, but there I was flabbergasted at how they made this skill look like the easiest thing in the world. An inside air show in the dark would be incredible…if done right. Consider me intrigued, but dubious on how far they will go in the grand scheme of the season.

9. BJ Griffin: Personally, I was unaware of the existence of the electric cello until Tuesday. BJ has a lot of potential. This was a great audition and where I would ding him a little bit is that there was more singing than cello playing. An even mix of the two would result in a showstopper for me, but on social media, the reaction was crazy. He is going to be a big fan favorite if he makes the live rounds.

8. Atai Show: I’m not sure if the judges needed holy water in a squirt gun, but this was very much like “The Exorcist” before inexplicably breaking into a Backstreet Boys routine from the mind of Guillermo del Toro. Saying that, definitely a talent and I would love to see more from this group…even if they freak me out.

7. Phil Wright & Parent Jam: If someone combined MTV with the early years of Nickelodeon, they would have this act. Bonus points for including someone with a “Deal or No Deal” connection as Howie can seemingly identify former contestants easily. The audition was a lot of fun and I think they are genuinely talented. Where I have questions, though, is the longevity of the act as it seemingly won over children more than their parents on social media. Those acts do not tend to last that long in past seasons. I agreed with Simon and Howie all at once. Color me confused and captivated.

6. Enishi: I did not have quick changing masks on my AGT bingo card, but lo and behold, Enishi brought that to the stage. The audition was captivating, but got a bit dull towards the end of the performance. I would love to know how he developed this talent or if he did this as child. Imagine trying to discipline a child with all those masks at his disposal. Again, color me intrigued but I would not be surprised if we do not see this act in the live rounds.

5. Timothy Fletcher: Timothy was a major bright spot of the night for me as he made the drum super exciting to many viewers that normally would not have sought this out. I personally could watch him all day. On the other side of the coin, others were not as impressed, noting that their attention span for a drumming act would be limited. I really hope that we see him in the live rounds!

4. Duo Just Two Men: First and foremost, prayers for Ukraine. Have we seen these tricks before? Yes, and arguably better in some cases. Saying that, this act really wowed me with the second half of the audition with a few unique skills — hence their ranking being so high. I think they will absolutely be in the live rounds.

3. Cakra Khan: Cakra Khan was visibly nervous but as soon as he started singing, those nerves magically disappeared. Vocally, he sounded great and this was an unexpected delight…even with the track on the first song. The second song was equally impressive and made me wonder how far he could actually go in the competition if he were to make the live rounds. I have heard many similar voices on other shows, including “The X Factor,” that did not last very long when voters had a say.

2. Magic Mike Jacobson: Magic Mike Jacobson reminds me of Dustin Tavella, who famously won the show a few seasons back and became a bit of a controversial topic on Reddit. This trick was something I have never seen before and left my jaw on the floor. I really hope that he makes it to the live rounds, but if he does, comes back with a bit more showmanship.

1. 2 Moms United By One Heart: I was already crying before this act started singing, so the fact that they are actually excellent vocalists was just icing on the cake. That heart recipient waiting in the wings broke me. I’m not sure how they can top this audition, but I would love to see them in the live rounds.

