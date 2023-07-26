‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 8 recap: Simon Cowell’s most memorable auditions of all time [LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” took a break from the regular season 18 programming on July 25 with a two-hour showcase of Simon Cowell‘s most memorable acts from “AGT” and “Britain’s Got Talent” seasons past. In the episode, Simon sits down with Terry Crews to count down his top 16 favorite first auditions. Simon explained that he was tasked with compiling a list of 15, but there was one other act he couldn’t not include so he pushed the list to 16!

Season 18 auditions will resume next week on August 1 with “Auditions 8.” We are still expecting a final Golden Buzzer act to be selected by Sofia Vergara. In the season premiere, Simon led the panel in handing out the first ever Audience Golden Buzzer to Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa. Simon gave the Golden Buzzer to 17 year old Indonesian pianist and singer Putri Ariani in episode 2. Then, in episode 3, Terry descended the stage to make a dream come true for Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy. Howie Mandel made his choice to send French dance group Murmuration straight to the live shows in episode 4. And in episode 6, Heidi Klum fell in love with singer Lavender Darcangelo.

The format will be the same as in previous seasons, with “America’s Got Talent” airing just on Tuesdays at first with the initial weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. The live shows begin on Tuesday, August 22 with voting results shows following on Wednesday.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “America’s Got Talent” recap of Season 18, Episode 8 to find out what happened Tuesday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite acts on NBC’s long-running reality TV show and who you think will ultimately join the AGT list of champions.

8:01 p.m. – Right off the bat, Terry asked Simon “What exactly makes an audition memorable?” Simon says that it’s a mixture of different things: sometimes it’s the talent, sometimes the audience, and sometimes it’s the surprise. He added that he often thinks about whether or not people will be talking about the audition days after it airs on television. He thinks his list will give a window into “how weird” he is.

8:02 p.m. – The first audition on Simon’s list was Ichikawa from BGT 2023, one Simon qualifies as the weirdest and funniest he’s ever seen. In the performance, Ichikawa blows air from his butt to expand a party favor and to blow out his own birthday candles. In his final trick, he attempted shoot a blow dart at a balloon as well, but missed until Simon gave him a second try. Despite receiving two red X buzzers initially, Simon took his back and gave Ichikawa the third “yes” he needed to advance, telling Terry that 11 years ago he might have denied Ichikawa, but now he appreciates that the show supports acts like this if for no other reason than because kids like watching them.

8:11 p.m. – In Simon’s 15th spot was girl group Chapel Hart from AGT 2022 with their original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Simon said he liked their determination and personalities. Both he and Terry agreed that they’re one of the best vocal groups they’ve had over the years, but it was their story about struggling to break through in Nashville that moved Simon so greatly.

8:16 p.m. – Before Simon named his 14th pick, he told Terry that sometimes there are people who annoy him before they even start and this act is one of those acts. That act is Tape Face from AGT 2016. In the audition, Tape Face used oven mitts to mime a duet vocal performance and danced with a headless woman (half of his own body) while reacting with his own face comedically. Simon says he didn’t think the audience would get on board with it, but was surprised by how loudly they cheered him on.

8:25 p.m. – Another act from BGT that Simon loves is Calum Scott from his 2015 audition. Simon explained that Calum’s sister auditioned just before him and was not sent through to the next round, complicating Calum’s own audition with his emotions over her loss. But it gave Calum a bit of a leg up with Simon because his expectations for Calum were lowered, and then when he opened his mouth Simon realized that he had potential to be a “massive star.”

8:35 p.m. – At #12 on Simon’s list is one of Terry’s personal favorites, saxophonist Avery Dixon from AGT 2022. After hearing his story in the introduction, Simon said he was praying that Avery would be good because he loved his story so much, but Avery turned out to be “more than good, he was brilliant.” Terry recalled how Avery raised the energy in the room and got the entire audience on their feet with his playing. This was one act where Terry said “there’s no need to vote” because he was prepared to use his Golden Buzzer on Avery to have his back against the bullies.

8:40 p.m. – The next act on Simon’s list was “the best dog act” they’ve ever had according to Simon. That act was Ashleigh & Pudsey from BGT 2012. Simon enjoyed the way that Pudsey interacted with Ashleigh as if it was a human in a dog suit and says that it’s a dog with a ton of personality. He added that Ashleigh was also fun as a trainer, which isn’t always the case with animal auditions on the show.

8:48 p.m. – Kicking off the top 10 was Ben Lapidus on AGT 2022 with his parmesan song. Simon still thinks it’s one of the most annoying auditions he’s ever seen, but the way that the audience embraced him and the silly lyrics was undeniable. He, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel all hit their red X buttons before the audience really erupted in support. Heidi Klum added a fourth red X, which ended the performance, but the crowd started to riot in a cheer of “parmesan!” which prompted an encore performance.

9:00 p.m. – For his 9th pick, Simon started off by saying that he likes being scared. The horrifying act that made his list is Sacred Riana from AGT 2018. Simon and Terry admitted that her appearance, delivery and intensity help make her spooky brand of magic “really freaky.” They explained that this list of “memorable” is for acts that make them “feel something,” which is how an act like Sacred Riana makes the cut.

9:04 p.m. – Simon’s next selection was what he called a lesson in “how to nail an audition.” The act that did that was Drake Milligan from AGT 2022. Drake’s audition reminded Simon of the importance of talent shows on television and how old shows used to put unknown acts on television, launching careers of people who just needed a platform. Simon liked that Drake was “confident without being cocky” and called his songwriting and performance authentic.

9:12 p.m. – The pick in 7th place was Zurcaroh, the many-membered acrobatic troupe with people of all ages, all unprofessional dancers who first appeared on AGT in 2018. Terry and Simon called their performance “brilliant,” noting that they’re a great example of the importance of bringing acts in from all over the world. When it came to voting, Zurcaroh showed that the American audience won’t always only vote for American acts and that, in fact, the most talented will ultimately win over the audience no matter where they’re from.

9:16 p.m. – Before Shin Lim took the state on AGT in 2018, Simon was not a fan of card magic because it’s not big enough for the stage, but after seeing him he knew that “a star is born.” Obviously this was the card magic act that changed Simon’s mind once and for all, showing him that it can be “unbelievable” when performed by a charming and skilled magician like Shin.

9:25 p.m. – It was Archie Williams at #5 that provided one of the most “incredible” stories on AGT in 2020. He’s the vocalist that came to the show after being freed from wrongful incarceration after decades in state prison. Terry and Simon noted Archie’s courage in coming to the show and telling his story, a memorable moment in itself, but then he performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and the entire room was emotionally moved. Simon said that Archie is a testament to the power of sharing your story on the show and opening the eyes of an audience to the issues that other people face every day.

9:35 p.m. – The next act was one that defied expectations — Men with Pans from AGT 2017. They were another act that received multiple red X buzzers during their performance, but ultimately won over the audience in their full execution. They very humorously used their naked bodies covered by cooking pans to create a truly memorable experience that got Mel B. to change her vote to “yes” in order to send them through to the next round. Simon said that the next day, the clip of their audition went viral online and showed that silly acts can be huge hits.

9:39 p.m. – Simon called The Mayyas the “most astonishing” dance performance that he’s seen on the show when they auditioned for AGT 2022. While rewatching their audition, Terry and Simon admired “the detail” of their arm movements and that their synchronization worked “like a watch” with exact precision. At the time, Simon said that their audition “will make a difference” and should go down as one of the strongest dance acts. Terry said that if Sofia didn’t hit the Golden Buzzer for them that he might have himself.

9:48 p.m. – At #2 on Simon’s list was “one of the most incredible auditions I’ve ever seen” in his life. That artist was Musa Motha from BGT 2023 who came to the show as a dancer using his crutches as legs since he is an amputee. Simon says that he has admiration for Musa because of the courage and determination it took for him to come to the show after what he went through with his cancer and amputations. Then, his dance told the story of his triumph over adversity and the audience chanted “Golden Buzzer” despite all of them being used up previously. Simon and his peers had no choice, but to band together and hit a group Golden Buzzer for Musa.

9:55 p.m. – Sitting perfectly in the top spot was Susan Boyle from BGT 2009, the act that “changed our show forever.” Simon recalled that he was having a “terrible” day of bad singer after bad singer and he was just praying that she wouldn’t be singing. When she finally began to sing “I Dreamed a Dream,” Susan showed Simon that it’s true you should “never judge a book by its cover” because absolutely no one was expecting the voice that came out of her. Looking back, Simon says that Susan “changed the rule book” on who could become a star and for the two years following the show became the biggest selling recording artist in the world.

