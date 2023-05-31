‘America’s Got Talent’ season 18: Who was your favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 1? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off its 18th season on May 30 with a two-hour premiere. Among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara this week were musicians, acrobats, comedians, a shadow puppet performer, a magician and many others. Earning the Golden Buzzer, one act was sent straight through to the live shows. Eleven other acts had their fate decided by “yes” or “no” votes from the judges.

Now, we want to know which acts YOU liked most. Vote in our poll below to tell us who was your favorite act from “AGT” Auditions 1.

The May 30 episode included performances from acrobatic dancer Trex Flips, violinist Philip Bowen, metal band Steel Panther, pole dancer Allan Reinikka, comic Nancy LaFancy, acrobatic trio Three G, tech magician Trigg Watson, comedy act Kozo, singer D’Corey Johnson, shadow artist Shadow Ace and stand up comic Orlando Leyba.

Not present in our poll is the act that received the Golden Buzzer this week. Mzansi Youth Choir was the last act to perform in the premiere and, filling the auditorium with tears after their tribute to Nightbirde, earned the first ever audience Golden Buzzer.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

