‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 finalists: Meet the 55 acts competing in 2023 live shows

The Summer 2023 edition of “America’s Got Talent” begins its all-important live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, August 22. That’s when the power officially shifts from the four judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara) to the viewers at home. The ultimate champion will take home the $1 million prize and earn a performing position at “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Scroll through our photos above showcasing the “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 finalists to meet the 55 acts competing in the 2023 live shows. They will perform live for America’s votes over the course of five qualifying rounds. Each week, host Terry Crews will reveal the two acts that receive the most votes from viewers, and they’ll move directly into the finale. That will create a Top 10, with an 11th finalist joining them via an Instant Save to be held on Wednesday, September 20.

The finalist line-up includes seven Golden Buzzer acts who earned their tickets to the live shows during the auditions: chorale group Mzansi Youth Choir, singer/pianist Putri Ariani, drummers Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, hypnotic dance group Murmuration, blind and autistic singer Lavender Darcangelo, Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique and Japanese dance group Chibi Unity.

The ultimate winner of “AGT” is hoping to join the list of champions that includes singers (Bianca Ryan, Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Grace VanderWaal and Kodi Lee), ventriloquists (Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer), magicians (Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella), dancers (Kenichi Ebina and Mayyas) and variety acts (Olate Dogs and Brandon Leake).

“America’s Got Talent” has been a summer staple for NBC since it initially premiered in 2006. This year marks its 18th regular season, but there have also been three American-based spin-offs: “AGT: The Champions,” “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: Extreme.”

