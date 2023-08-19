‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘AGT’ 2023

Now that we know the identities of the Top 55 acts on “America’s Got Talent” Season 18, it’s time to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your first picks. Who will win “AGT” 2023? Which qualifying acts will be voted through to the finale each week? Give us your first predictions right now to prove your worth as the smartest “AGT” fan out there. Terry Crews hosts the long-running program for NBC alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live results episode airs Wednesday night on NBC.

Among the 55 acts competing in the live shows are seven popular Golden Buzzers: chorale group Mzansi Youth Choir, singer/pianist Putri Ariani, drummers Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, hypnotic dance group Murmuration, blind and autistic singer Lavender Darcangelo, Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique and Japanese dance group Chibi Unity.

Last summer, jasonnolette topped 175 others on our overall Season 17 leaderboard to win Gold Derby’s “AGT” contest. This user predicted all 51 questions throughout the season with leading 81.67% accuracy and a 83,567 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were our users vinny (81.21%), Marcus James Dixon (75.61%), Tyler_Tomanek (73.94%) and jahiegel (72.27%).

Here are the questions you can answer for the upcoming Qualifiers 1 episode of “America’s Got Talent” in our predictions game:

Who will win ‘AGT’?

Will Adrian Stoica & Hurricane advance to finale?

Will Brynn Cummings advance to finale?

Will John Wines advance to finale?

Will Lambros Garcia advance to finale?

Will Lavender Darcangelo advance to finale?

Will Maureen Langan advance to finale?

Will Mitch Rossell advance to finale?

Will Oleksandr Leshchenko advance to finale?

Will Ray Wold advance to finale?

Will Sainted advance to finale?

Will True Villains advance to finale?

