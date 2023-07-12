‘America’s Got Talent’ singing firefighter relationship update: Are Trent Toney and Faith still together?

During the July 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” singing firefighter Trent Toney took the stage to perform an original song called “Always and Lately.” However, there was a catch with his audition that caught viewers off-guard. The 30-year-old from Hillsboro, Oregon wasn’t auditioning to win the reality TV show. Instead, he wanted to win back his ex-wife, Faith. Did his plan work out? Read on for the relationship update.

“I think we were immature,” Trent explained to judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara when they inquired about what led to the breakup. “I think we both made a lot of mistakes. But I don’t think getting married to her was one of them … I’m still in love with her, and I’m actually gonna be singing a song about her tonight.”

That’s when the “AGT” audience started shouting “Call her!” in unison. “She’s praying for me back at home,” he confirmed to Heidi, who then took it upon herself to use Trent’s phone to contact Faith on FaceTime.

After several rings, Faith finally picked up. “I’m standing here next to this handsome firefighter,” Heidi told her. “I’m looking at him up close. I mean, how can you pass that up? Faith! He really loves you.” She took the phone down to the judges’ table and they all watched together as Trent belted out his original song at the piano.

Following Trent’s audition, Heidi declared that he sounded “amazing” while still holding the phone in her hand. As for the other judges, Sofia proclaimed the performance was “heartfelt,” Simon said he was “very brave” and Howie raved it was “absolutely beautiful.” Together they gave the singer four “yes” votes, sending him through to the next round.

When Heidi returned the phone to Trent, she whispered, “If this works out and you have a girl, it better be called Heidi, okay? Good luck!” Trent then walked off the stage to rapturous applause.

Unfortunately, a happy ending was not to be had, as Trent and Faith’s relationship update was revealed by “America’s Got Talent” at the end of the segment. The following words splashed across the screen: “Faith enjoyed Trent’s song … but they are still not together.”

