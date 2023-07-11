‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: 82nd Airborne Chorus dedicates ‘My Girl’ to ‘soldiers that have passed’ [WATCH]

On the Tuesday, July 11 episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 18, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara meet the 82nd Airborne Chorus from North Carolina. The singing military group represents the 19,000 individuals who “support and serve the airborne division” of the U.S. Army. When Simon inquires about their big dream, the leader proudly responds, “We are here to win.” Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

“Last week we lost one of our soldiers, Specialist Elijah Crawford, so we are dedicating this performance to him and all of the soldiers that have passed before him,” declares the group’s spokesman, who noticeably holds back tears. The 82nd Airborne Chorus then begins an up-tempo version of “My Girl” by The Temptations that has the audience smiling and clapping along with every note.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

The choir lets two singers take the reins as soloists, and they switch off belting out each of the choruses. Meanwhile, other members of the group get their own moments to shine with their powerful voices. The judges jump up to their feet at the conclusion of the song, as host Terry Crews shouts from the sidelines, “I love it!”

The video cuts off before the panelists give their individual critiques to the 82nd Airborne Chorus, but we have a feeling they will all give them “yes” votes and send them through to the next round. The choir will be a welcome addition to the live shows, and we can’t wait to see what song they tackle next.

Fun fact: In the first 17 years of “AGT,” multiple singing acts have won, but never a group. The soloists to prevail were Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14). And there was also singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 14).

Do YOU think the 82nd Airborne Chorus has what it takes to go the distance and make history by winning “America’s Got Talent” Season 18? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions