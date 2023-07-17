‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: ‘Scary’ dance group Atai Show will petrify viewers — watch at your own risk!

“America’s Got Talent” fans who get squeamish watching horror movies may want to close their eyes during a portion of the upcoming July 18 episode. The act that Howie Mandel simply dubs “scary” is a dance group named Atai Show that’s made up of four members who don’t speak a word. They come out on stage and perform their petrifying routine for judges Howie, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara while wearing creepy masks and costumes. Watch the sneak peek video above for “AGT” Auditions 7.

At first, Atai Show seems to be an act simply dedicated to moving their bodies and contorting their joints into uncomfortable and inhuman-like positions. The freaky music and sound effects even gives the illusion that something from above is controlling them, as if they were nothing but rag dolls.

But at the end of the performance, the track changes to a light-hearted song, “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, and the audience lets out a sigh of relief as the four men begin dancing in unison … with some zombie movements thrown in for good measure.

“That’s amazing,” Howie declares as the four judges jump up to their feet in a wild round of applause. Sofia agrees, shouting, “Bravo!” And Simon lets out an uncomfortable chuckle before clapping his hands above his head in a show of support.

In case you’re wondering, a dance crew has never won “AGT” before. However, a solo dancer, Kenichi Ebina, was the ultimate champion during Season 8 of NBC’s reality TV show. Will Atai Show join the Japanese performance artist on the show’s winners list?

The video cuts off before the panelists give their individual critiques to Atai Show, but we have a feeling they will all give them “yes” votes and send them through to the next round. If YOU think they have what it takes to go the distance and win “America’s Got Talent” Season 18, be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

