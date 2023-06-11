‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Nonverbal comedian Ahren Belisle earns big laughs with Stephen Hawking jokes [WATCH]

On the upcoming June 13 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” a nonverbal comedian named Ahren Belisle will have the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara laughing out loud with his unique style of humor. The 28-year-old engineer with cerebral palsy has only been performing comedy for a year, ever since he tried out in Portugal and “made all the comics laugh.” He uses a text-to-speech app in his routine, and his service dog is “trained to go for the vocal cords” if anyone heckles him. Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

Ahren begins the act by addressing the “elephant in the room”: who ordered Stephen Hawking off of the internet? “He might be smarter than me, but I would beat him in a race … unless the race is downhill, then I’m screwed,” he jokes about the late wheelchair-bound theoretical physicist.

The comedian discusses the “different conditions” he and Hawking share. “He had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and I am Canadian. Specifically I’m half-French, on my left side.” He then has the audience roaring when he notes, “I also have a brain muscle disability called cerebral palsy, but being French is way worse than a brain disability.”

After his act, which also includes a jab at a “random white lady” who told him to no longer use the word “handicapped” because it’s “offensive to disabled people,” Ahren receives a rousing standing ovation from the crowd and all four panelists.

As for the judges’ critiques, Simon calls the act “funny” and “fearless” and declares, “This I think is gonna change your life.” Sofia notes, “I hope that you are the one comedian that finally wins ‘AGT.'” Heidi remarks how he is both “clever” and “cheeky.” And Howie, the panel’s resident comedian, raves, “You open up the conversation and normalize humanity and originality.”

At the end of the clip, Ahren receives four “yes” votes, which means he advances to the next round. “America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

