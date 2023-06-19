‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: ‘Adorable’ kid dancer Eseniia Mikheeva wows judges — ‘You’re giving 100%’ [WATCH]

On the upcoming June 20 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are caught off guard by an “adorable” seven-year-old dancer named Eseniia Mikheeva. She claims she’s been dancing ever since she “was little,” when she was in a “baby cart” and started bopping to the beat unintentionally. Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

Eseniia readily admits that she’s “a little” nervous to be auditioning because she watches the show on TV. When Sofia asks her to name her favorite judge, Eseniia hesitates until Simon whispers for her to declare him, which she does with a giggle.

The talented tyke begins her hot-stepping act, which is set to the tune “Soy Yo” by Bomba Estereo. Clad in her green-and-black pants and a blue jean jacket, Eseniia prances around the stage and does all kinds of backflips as the audience watches in delight. All four panelists jump to their feet at the conclusion of the dance audition.

Sofia declares that the girl is a “mini star already” and that “this is the place” she needed to be. Howie tells Eseniia’s parents she’s “amazing” and then encourages the girl to grab her stuffed dog from the sideline. The crowd chuckles when the seven-year-old reveals the puppy’s name is Linda.

“I think you are incredible,” raves Heidi. “I love your dance. I love your tricks. What I love the most are your face expressions. You’re in there! You’re giving 100%.” Simon then whispers his note to Sofia (“You’re in it to win it”), which gets hilariously lost in translation.

At the end of the clip, Eseniia receives four “yes” votes, which means she will advance to the next round. “America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

