‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Heather and Bogart, a ‘heartwarming’ 3-legged dog, inspire the judges [WATCH]

During the upcoming August 8 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will meet an animal act named Heather and Bogart. Heather is a 30-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who adopted the pit bull mix from a kill shelter. After discovering cancer in his hind leg, Heather made the difficult decision to amputate the leg, but that doesn’t stop Bogart from performing his eye-popping tricks. Watch the sneak peek video above for “AGT” Auditions 9.

“We would just love to show America that dogs can go through anything, and still go out and do what they love,” Heather tells the judges. When Howie asks if Bogart partakes in agility competitions, she nods and responds, “He competes against four-legged dogs and he’s out there with the best of them.”

The routine is a traditional dog act set to the song “Stand by You” by Rachel Platten, as Bogart runs and jumps through an obstacle course. At one point the puppy gives Heather a sign that reads “Bogart Loves Simon,” which no doubt endears himself to the animal-loving British judge. “He’s a little winner!” Terry Crews shouts from the sidelines at the end of the performance.

“I have a feeling Bogart is going to be a big hit on ‘America’s Got Talent,'” Heidi declares. “And I have to tell you, I totally forgot that he was just on three legs. You really don’t notice anymore because he just moves like any other dog. It’s quite incredible.”

As for the other judges, Simon has nothing but “love” for Heather and Bogart, Sofia calls it “heartwarming” and “inspiring,” and Howie remarks on how the dog “showed up” and “seems happy,” though his remarks are cut off when Bogart lies down and appears bored. All four judges give the act a “yes” vote, which means they make it through to the next round.

Can Heather and Bogart go the distance and win NBC’s reality TV show? If so, they would follow in the pawprints of Olate Dogs in Season 7. Note that the “America’s Got Talent” live shows for Season 18 will begin on Tuesday, August 22. That’s when the power officially shifts from the judging panel to YOU at home. Each week, viewers get to vote on their favorite contestants, and only those who receive the most votes will advance to the next round.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions