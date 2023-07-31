‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: ‘Rodeo queen’ Kylie Frey does a ‘terrible’ impression of Simon Cowell [WATCH]

During the upcoming August 1 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will meet a singer named Kylie Frey. The self-proclaimed “rodeo queen” got her start by singing the National Anthem at “every rodeo” she attended. Kylie admits she “grew up” watching Simon and doing impersonations of the British judge. However, when she does her impression live on the big stage, Simon isn’t a fan, calling it “terrible.” Watch the sneak peek video above for “AGT” Auditions 8.

Kylie brings out her band as she reveals to the audience she wrote her original song for her grandpa, who always told her, “If I sing the National Anthem for every rodeo that I showed up to, that one day, someone would ask me to sing the National Anthem at the NFR, which is the Super Bowl of rodeo, and that’s how I was gonna get my start, because that’s how Reba [McEntire] did.”

The cowgirl-hat-wearing Opelousas, Louisiana native then belts out her original spiritual song “Horses in Heaven,” as the audience members “ooh” and “aah” at her every word. The final lyric of Kyle’s song — “Granda taught me how to ride, on a buckskin mare when I was five, he told me the way to life was in my blood” — prompts host Terry Crews to shout, “Beautiful!” from the side of the stage.

The video cuts off before the panelists give their individual critiques to Kylie, but we have a feeling they will lasso her with four “yes” votes and send her through to the next round. If YOU think she has what it takes to go the distance and win “America’s Got Talent” Season 18, be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

To date, no female country singer has won NBC’s reality TV competition show. However, Kevin Skinner prevailed on the male side back in Season 4. Last year, a female country singing trio named Chapel Hart made it all the way to the finale, but they finished in fifth place based on America’s votes. Male artist Drake Milligan came in third place that season, so it’s possible the home audience split the vote between the two country finalists.

The “America’s Got Talent” live shows for Season 18 will begin on Tuesday, August 22. That’s when the power officially shifts from the judging panel to YOU at home. Each week, viewers get to vote on their favorite contestants, and only those who receive the most votes will advance to the next round.

