‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Magician Sangsoon Kim jokes he’s ‘better’ than finalist Yu Hojin [WATCH]

On the upcoming June 27 episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 18, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara meet a 28-year-old magician named Sangsoon Kim. The South Korean entertainer tells a hilarious story about when he recently spoke with Season 17 finalist Yu Hojin and he instantly thought, “I can go because I’m better.” Do YOU think Sangsoon Kim is better than Yu Hojin? Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above to judge for yourself.

Sangsoon’s routine on the big stage includes changing the colors of shoes from black to green to yellow to red, and making other shoes disappear, reappear and multiply before our very eyes. For the finale of his performance, he magically changes the shoes he’s wearing as confetti flies off of them. At the first, the audience is stunned into silence, but then everyone jumps up and applauds him wildly.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

The video cuts off before the judges vote, but something tells us Sangsoon will receive four “yes” votes from Simon, Howie, Heidi and Sofia, which means he will advance to the next round. “America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

The magician that Sangsoon compares himself to is fellow South Korean star Yu Hojin. As you’ll recall, Yu’s initial audition last season on “AGT” was focused on feathers, as he made them grow, float in the air and then disappear within a large picture frame. Yu easily received four “yes” votes that summer, sending him through to the live shows.

In the semifinals, Yu performed close-up magic for the judges set to the theme of imagination. He advanced to the finals, where his live close-up act included a personal account of his life journey through magic. Alas, Yu failed to make it to the Top 5 of Season 17, missing out to vocal trio Chapel Hart (fifth place), multimedia act Metaphysic (fourth place), singer Drake Milligan (third place), pole dancer Kristy Sellars (runner-up) and dance group Mayyas (winners).

Do YOU think Sangsoon Kim has what it takes to go the distance on “America’s Got Talent” Season 18? If so, he would join a small list of magicians who have won the show, including Mat Franco (Season 9), Shin Lim (Season 13) and Dustin Tavella (Season 16).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions