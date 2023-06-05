‘America’s Got Talent’: Steel Panther is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 1 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off its 18th season on May 30 with a two-hour premiere. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 1. Omitting the Golden Buzzer act Mzansi Youth Choir from the poll, fans decided that metal rock band Steel Panther was the favorite with 29% of the vote.

See below for the complete poll results:

Steel Panther – 29%

Trigg Watson – 17%

Philip Bowen – 13%

Shadow Ace – 13%

D’Corey Johnson – 8%

Trex Flips – 8%

Allan Reinikka – 4%

Orlando Leyba – 4.%

Three G – 4%

Kozo – 0%

Nancy LaFancy – 0%

After Steel Panther, fans put their support behind another magician with their votes for Trigg Watson whose brand of magic combines tricks with a love for technology. They also loved violinist Philip Bowen and shadow artist Shadow Ace, with 13% of the votes apiece. It’s no surprise that the two acts the the judges buzzed off the stage and did not send through to the next round, Kozo and Nancy LaFancy, received no votes.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

