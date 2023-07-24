‘America’s Got Talent’: The Galactivators is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 7 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on July 18 with a seventh episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite act among those that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 7. Of the 15 acts included in the poll, voters overwhelmingly preferred the music act The Galactivators with 41% of the vote.

See below for the complete poll results:

The Galactivators – 41%

Cakra Khan – 18%

Atai Show – 10%

Magic Mike Jacobson – 9%

Timothy Fletcher – 8%

The Rybka Twins – 5%

Duo Just Two Men – 2%

2 Moms United By One Heart – 2%

BJ Griffin – 2%

Enishi – 1%

Phil Wright & Parent Jam – 1%

Koko Hayashi – 1%

Off Broadway Jack – 0%

Poetic Flight – 0%

Gorilla – 0%

In their audition, the musical duo of The Galactivators attempted to heal the Earth through their music, but Simon was not interested. He hit his red buzzer very quickly, ushering in a denial from the judges’ panel for the group to advance to the next round. The other acts in the poll that didn’t pass the audition phase of the show were Off Broadway Jack, Gorilla and Koko Hayashi, all of which polled at the bottom among fans. Poetic Flight and The Rybka Twins were initially 2-2 split decisions among the judges, but in both cases one judge changed their vote in order to send them through based on positive audience reactions.

In that sense, The Rybka Twins were the highest polling divisive act of the week, bringing in support from 5% of fans. Above them were vocalist Cakra Khan with 18% of the vote, contortionists Atai Show with 10% of the vote, magician Magic Mike Jacobson with 9% of the vote, and drummer Timothy Fletcher with 8%. It was a tough night in front of the judges all-around, underscored by the fact that it was the second episode where no Golden Buzzer was delivered to a judge favorite.

The acts that have earned the Golden Buzzer so far this season are vocalist Lavender Darcangelo, French dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, solo vocalist Putri Ariani and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

