‘America’s Got Talent’: Twinjas is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 8 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on August 1 with an eighth episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite act among those that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 8. Of the 14 acts included in the poll, half the voters preferred 10-year-old MMA fighters Twinjas as their fave.

See below for the complete poll results:

Twinjas – 50%

Zion Clark – 27%

H.B. Monte – 7%

True Villains – 5%

Summer Rios – 2%

Pulse Percussion – 2%

Sunny Chatum – 1%

Bomba Circus – 1%

Duo Acero – 1%

Noodle & Bun – 1%

Kylie Frey – 1%

Dev the Devil – 1%

Leonard Lee – 1%

Rob Potylo – 0%

In their audition, Twinjas showed off their mixed martial arts skills against some friendly stunt acting foes on stage. As 10-year-olds, it was impressive to see them take down full grown adults with their moves. Simon told them they’re both “really talented” and it was an easy “big, fat yes” as well from Heidi, Sofia and Howie.

Strength trainer Zion Clark was equally impressive, displaying his bravery and passion for fitness despite being born without legs. Voters placed him as their second favorite with 27% of the vote.

After Twinjas and Zion, the voting scattered lightly around the rest of the acts. Music producer H.B. Monte was able to collect 7% of the vote, the rock and roll band True Villains took 5% and vocalist Summer Rios brought in 2%. Other than the guitarist in a cow suit Rob Potylo who brought in 0% of the vote, everyone else polled with 1%.

Omitted from the poll was Sofia’s choice to receive the Golden Buzzer, Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique. Following his flawless cover of “Run to You” by Whitney Houston, Sofia described his performance was beautiful and heartfelt. She said that as a judge she is always waiting to feel something from an act and this time she felt that something with Gabriel. Because of Sofia’s decision, Gabriel skipped the line and advanced straight to the live shows.

The other acts that have earned the Golden Buzzer so far this season are vocalist Lavender Darcangelo, French dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, solo vocalist Putri Ariani and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

