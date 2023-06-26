‘America’s Got Talent’: Warrior Squad is YOUR favorite act from ‘AGT’ Auditions 4 [POLL RESULTS]

“America’s Got Talent” continued its 18th season on June 20 with a fourth episode of auditions. In a recent poll, we asked fans who was their favorite among the acts that performed for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in “AGT” Auditions 4. Omitting the Golden Buzzer act Murmuration from the poll, fans decided that Indian acrobatic troupe Warrior Squad was the favorite with 36% of the vote.

See below for the complete poll results:

Warrior Squad – 36%

Maureen Langan – 26%

Steve Goodtime – 7%

Freedom Singers – 5%

Anna Deguzman – 5%

Thomas Vu – 5%

Joy Brooker – 4%

Dani Kerr – 4%

El Invertebrado – 2%

Ninah Sampaio – 2%

Sweaty Eddie – 2%

Eseniia Mikheeva – 1%

Poose The Puppet – 1%

Charles Haycock – 0%

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

In their audition, Warrior Squad delivered a group acrobatic routine that is a style familiar to “AGT” fans, but with them Howie thought they presented something new. He mentioned the moving pyramid formation they created and that they were able to stack themselves four people high. Simon was taken by how important each member of the group is their contribution to the overall machine-like elegance of their movement.

After Warrior Squad, fans appreciated Maureen Langan sarcastic brand of stand up comedy with 26% of the vote, faring much better than the other comedy acts Sweaty Eddie and Charles Haycock. The rock & roll circus performer Steve Goodtime was next in line with 7% of the fan vote, followed by vocal group Freedom Singers, magician Anna Deguzman, and danger act Thomas Vu each with 5% of the vote.

Not present in our poll was the act that received the Golden Buzzer this week. French dance group Murmuration was able to hypnotize Howie with the synchronized hand movements of their 65 members on stage. They join Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani, and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy as the four acts that advanced straight through to the live shows.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air throughout the summer on NBC with Terry Crews serving as host. The finale of Season 18 will likely air in mid-September, when the next winner will be crowned.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.