‘America’s Got Talent’: Who’s performing live on August 22? Lavender Darcangelo, Brynn Cummings …

The first week of “America’s Got Talent” live shows will air Tuesday, August 22 on NBC, with 11 acts (out of 55 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. In each of the five initial qualifying rounds, only the top two vote-getters will advance to the grand finale, so voting is of utmost importance. This week will welcome one Golden Buzzer to the stage, singer Lavender Darcangelo, as well as fan-favorite ventriloquist/mentalist Brynn Cummings.

So who’s performing live on August 22? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of the 11 upcoming acts. They are:

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane

Dog act, age 45, from Italy

Brynn Cummings

Ventriloquist & mentalist, age 12, from Paw Paw, Michigan

John Wines

Electric guitarist, age 59, from United Kingdom

Lambros Garcia

Dancer, age 10, from New York

Lavender Darcangelo

Singer, age 27, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Maureen Langan

Stand-up comedian, age 62, from Manhattan, New York

Mitch Rossell

Singer & guitarist, age 35, from Tennessee

Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation

Multimedia dancer, age 34, from Ukraine

Ray Wold

Danger act, age 64, from Las Vegas, Nevada

Sainted

Choir, ages 21-44, from North Carolina

True Villains

Band, ages 28-36, from Nashville, Tennessee

The ultimate winner of “AGT” Season 18 will join the list of champions that includes singers (Bianca Ryan, Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Grace VanderWaal and Kodi Lee), ventriloquists (Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer), magicians (Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella), dancers (Kenichi Ebina and Mayyas) and variety acts (Olate Dogs and Brandon Leake).

“America’s Got Talent” has been a summer staple for NBC since it initially premiered in 2006. This year marks its 18th regular season, but there have also been three American-based spin-offs: “AGT: The Champions,” “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: Extreme.”

