‘America’s Got Talent’: Who’s performing live in ‘Qualifiers 2’? Murmuration, Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy …

The second week of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” live shows will air Tuesday, August 29 (performance show) and Wednesday, August 30 (results show), with 11 out of the 55 total acts taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. In each of the five initial qualifying rounds, only the top two vote-getters will advance to the grand finale, so voting is of utmost importance. The “Qualifiers 2” week will welcome two Golden Buzzers to the stage: Howie’s in-sync dance group Murmuration and Terry’s drummer group Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy.

So who’s performing live in “Qualifiers 2”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of the 11 upcoming acts. They are:

Ahren Belisle

Comedian, age 28, from Mattawa, Ontario, Canada

Alfie Andrews

Singer, age 12, from Stockport, Manchester, England

Andrew Stanton

Sword swallower, age 44, from Las Vegas, Nevada

Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy

Drummer group, ages 6-14, from Atlanta, Georgia

Dani Kerr

Singer & guitarist, age 24, from Statesville, North Carolina

Erica Coffelt

Comic dancer, age 36, from Reno, Nevada

Murmuration

Dance Group, ages 12-25, from Nimes, France

Ryland

Magician, age 10, from Birmingham, England

Sharp Family Singers

Singing group, ages 14-57, from Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Steel Panther

Rock band, ages 51-57, from Hollywood, California

Three G

Hand balancers, ages 24, from Lutsk, Ukraine

The ultimate winner of “AGT” Season 18 will join the list of champions that includes singers (Bianca Ryan, Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Grace VanderWaal and Kodi Lee), ventriloquists (Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer), magicians (Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella), dancers (Kenichi Ebina and Mayyas) and variety acts (Olate Dogs and Brandon Leake).

“America’s Got Talent” has been a summer staple for NBC since it initially premiered in 2006. This year marks its 18th regular season, but there have also been three American-based spin-offs: “AGT: The Champions,” “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: Extreme.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions