Aminah Nieves (‘1923’) on how BIPOC ‘traumas’ are ‘carried through wounds’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Rob Licuria spoke in-depth with Aminah Nieves (“1923”) about Season 1 of her Paramount Plus drama, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

After the acclaimed Western’s first season concluded in February, fans were left with lots of open questions about where their favorite characters would end up. Nieves is the breakout star of the show as the resilient Teonna Rainwater of the Crow Tribe of Montana, a rebellious young woman who was taken from her family and placed in a Native American boarding school for indigenous girls run by the Catholic Church.

Speaking about how she brought so much emotional depth to her character, Nieves proclaimed in our webchat, “I think for me, and honestly I think for a lot of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] communities in general, these traumas, they’re carried through wounds.” The actress noted, “So I’m experiencing not only what I’m feeling, Aminah, I’m experiencing what my mother has went through, I’m experiencing what my grandmother, my great-grandmother. So I have all this in my body.”

SEE Watch more than 400 interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Rob Licuria: I’m Rob Licuria, Senior Editor at Gold Derby, and I’m thrilled to be joined with the incredible Aminah Nieves who plays Teonna Rainwater in the Paramount Plus drama series “1923”. Welcome, Aminah.

Aminah Nieves: Hi.

RL: Thank you so much for joining us today. We have so much to discuss, so I think we should get straight to it. I loved this show, and I must say, honestly, that the highlight for me was Teonna’s story because it’s something that I wasn’t too familiar with and I really wanted to know more about it. That was one aspect, but what really hooked me was your performance as this woman who experiences profound and devastating spiritual, physical, and of obviously emotional trauma. So how did you bring that emotional depth to your character to life, so you could bring some authenticity to it?

AN: Yeah, I think for me, and honestly I think for a lot of BIPOC communities in general, these traumas, they’re carried through wounds. So I’m experiencing not only what I’m feeling, Aminah, I’m experiencing what my mother has went through, I’m experiencing what my grandmother, my great-grandmother. So I have all this in my body. And it’s interesting, sometimes I think with acting, you’re like, “Well, how am I going to conjure this up? It’s so grand, so how are we going to make it work?” But it was almost instant and it hurt every time, and you kind of have to figure out ways to move around that and ways to come back down from accessing those traumas and that emotion. But when you feel it, you feel it. And that’s something that I couldn’t… It just came and I can’t explain it. I tell my dad often that I would feel people move in and out of me. Sometimes I wasn’t even in control of my body. And so I would be thinking, I would be talking to myself while words for the show was coming out, and I’d be like, “All right, Aminah, this isn’t you. Someone else is coming through you, so just let them do what they’re here to do and move forward.” And that happened so many times during filming, and I don’t know, it was wild. It was wild.

RL: Yeah. You hear often about generational trauma and what you carry with you in your DNA, but then when you actually have to do it on camera, on set with a whole bunch of people around you in costume and you’ve rehearsed and whatever, I’m wondering whether you were surprised that you were able to tap into something very raw and very high energy. There are moments where Teonna really lashes out in retribution, and I’m like, “Yes.” But that’s just me as the viewer. What were you feeling? Were you surprised?

AN: That I was able to go there?

RL: Yeah.

AN: Yes and no. I think I have myself as Aminah, I’ve always been a very expressive person and I’ve always been able to feel what a lot of people feel without them telling me. So no. Is that crazy to say?

RL: No.

AN: Well, I don’t know. I mean, there was obviously times when we’re filming where they just want to like a, say a run through of something, but I’ve quickly realized that I, Aminah, doesn’t do run throughs. Aminah’s a one, she’s a hundred. If you tell her to go 50, I’m going to go a hundred. So that was surprising sometimes body-wise of how it’s always a hundred for me, which is weird. But yeah.

RL: You learn something about yourself on every project, and I think that that’s something you’re going to carry with you forever. Let’s talk about the subject matter of Teonna’s story, because the force assimilation of indigenous people in American history is not often portrayed on screen, and if it ever is, the justice isn’t done to it. What about the story did you feel was most important to convey to the audience?

AN: I think with this show specifically, the most important thing to convey was that every single thing that you see in “1923” happened. And there was a lot that happened that wasn’t in the show. And I think some people still, like my sister tells me because she is on all the sites, people don’t believe that this is actually what happened to Indigenous Peoples on Turtle Island. So just I think it was my duty to convey that this is exactly what has happened and we left out so much more. But if this has sparked any interest in someone to do research, thank God, right? Because BIPOC communities in general, I think, are often overlooked. And a lot of what has happened to our people, it goes under the rug, which is very disappointing. But because it goes under the rug, I think it does a lot of damage on our youth and on our people in general, because we’re always moving through not feeling… I don’t want to say always, but I think it could be hard for us to kind of feel prideful sometimes in who we are because we were forced to be someone we weren’t for so long.

RL: Yeah, that’s so true.

AN: I don’t know if that answered your question, but…

RL: It absolutely did. When auditioning for the role, I heard that you learned how to speak Crow, and you even sent in your audition tape with you speaking that language. Now, that’s commitment. Can you elaborate on that process and why was it important for you to be so fluent in the language before even being cast?

AN: Man, that was wild. We did it, I think, four times in Apsáalooke, which is Crow. It’s so important. I think Michael Spears actually, who plays my dad on the show, or Teonna’s dad on the show, he told me a fact and he said, “Apsáalooke people have some of the most highest keepers of their language, which is 80%.” So when you think about that, it’s like, that’s a lot. And then you go deeper and you think that’s a lot of use. That’s a lot of babies. 80% is a very high number. So for me, I wanted to just do it as best as I could because when those babies watch that, even if a snip and they hear their language, maybe that will, when they grow up, they’ll feel comfortable and they won’t be scared to speak their tongue. In so many of our indigenous languages across Turtle Island and beyond, across the entire globe have become, I don’t want to say extinct, but they’ve become forgotten in a sense. We don’t remember them as fluidly as we should or as we could. So it’s important, our language, our food, and our medicine, those are three very important things that make us who we are. Yeah.

RL: It’s so cool. This is so cool that we’re getting to see more representation of people from indigenous communities in the United States and of course around the world. It makes me so happy, I get to learn about the various ancient cultures of the land that I live on and raise a family on. What does it actually mean to you personally then? How does that resonate with you? I mean, it’s an obvious question, but I’d love to hear from you what it means to you?

AN: What it means to share our stories here?

RL: Yeah.

AN: That’s all I want to do. That’s, I think, why I act. I not only want to share our stories, but I want to just share all being stories and it’s emotional. I think it’s an emotional rollercoaster too, when you don’t feel like you’ve been represented on television and kind of your whole life, and then you go to being in a big show and being a representation for your community, for my nieces, my nephews, it’s so important and it’s very emotional. And I mean, I’m still in awe every single day. I’m like, “What’s going on?” But it’s a time, right? I think it’s time for indigenous communities, for BIPOC communities hands down to be represented. This planet, it runs by indigenous wisdom and indigenous knowledge and indigenous stories. So why not celebrate it? It’s so easy to celebrate something so beautiful and something that is full of love.

RL: Yeah, absolutely. And to do so with people from similar cultures and without appropriating it and without marginalizing it. Yeah, it’s a beautiful thing. Let’s talk more about the actual show itself. You’ve spoken before how close you are with your scene partners, which include Leanna… Sorry, Leenah, I’m sorry, Jennifer and Sebastian. What went into creating that dynamic on set and that safety so that you could all rely on each other?

AN: I actually met Leenah when we were both in Jackson Hall auditioning for Teonna. So I previously knew Leenah, and I was so excited when I found out she was playing Baapuxti, I immediately called her and I was like, “Girl,” and we were going off. So we already kind of cultivated something before we even got to Montana, because it was very important for me to just bring her in because she came in late too. She didn’t experience cowboy camp with the rest of the cast. So I wanted her to feel at home and I wanted her to feel safe. And we did just that. And with Sebastian and Jennifer and Kerry, I mean, they came in with so much love and we would chat and we would have dinners and make sure everyone was on the same page, but then if you meet them, they’re so easy to love and they’re some of the nicest human beings possible or ever. So I think what made it work was that we were so open to one another and we were so open to one another and we wanted to know more about each other. And we just loved, we laughed, we loved, and I think that’s what kept it going. We had safe words. We were just friends. We would go play on the swings together. Jennifer, Sebastian, myself, we would just love, I don’t know.

RL: Wow. Well, it’s interesting to me because as a viewer, I feel connected to the characters in certain ways. I watch them subjectively, I take in what’s happening on screen. And for me, Jennifer and Sebastian in particular was just ferocious and almost evil. I’m just curious, what kind of conversations are you typically having on set, for example, with Jennifer, before you’re about to launch in on something very, very unsettling that you have to do and that we have to watch?

AN: Oh yeah. Jennifer and I, we were always by each other’s side whenever we were on, had a scenes together and kind of in general. But during the days where we were on set, we didn’t do much conversations around it. And that went kind of as a whole with Sebastian and Leenah as well. We just were all there hugging one another, and we kind of gather in a circle and just sit in silence, but just feel one another. And then if we’re doing very, I guess, I don’t want to say killing, but the killing scene for instance with Teonna and Sister Mary, we did have safe words and we did have just a five second chat of what we’re comfortable with, what we weren’t comfortable with. And the before the scene cry, just to get it out. And definitely the after the scene ball, but we didn’t like to talk a lot about it when we were on set. I think it was just kind of too much. We just wanted to be there for one another more than anything else.

RL: Wow. Am I right in suggesting that you are going to take this experience away with you for a very long time and what you’ve learned about yourself and the craft, but also just about yourself as a person?

AN: Oh, yeah. I mean, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m surrounded by so many incredible human beings and gifted actors and artists. And also, it’s exactly what you said. I’m learning so much about myself every step of the way. I feel like I’ve grown up 10 years. You find out so much about yourself with anything, but especially circumstances and experiences like this. I’ll never forget it. And I’m so grateful for it. It’s been a wild ride, but I’m in love with it every step of the way.

RL: So you’ve mentioned cowboy camp, so that was before shooting with the rest of the cast, including Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. I don’t think you can find two bigger superstars in acting. What was that experience like and were you excited to be around such icons?

AN: Yeah, it’s wild, because I’m going to let you know a little secret about me, which probably isn’t the best, but I don’t really know celebrities.

RL: Yeah, good.

AN: So yeah, it’s not like… Yeah, so everyone else was freaking out around me and I’m just like, “Oh, these two people are dope. That’s cool. Like I know, kind of Googled.” I was like, “Okay, this is what they’ve done. Great. They’re incredible.” But I was pretty cool as a cucumber, I hope. It was still awesome. I went on set a lot. Actually, I think I went on set pretty much every day that I wasn’t filming because you’re around all these icons, Timothy Dalton, Jerome Flynn, Harrison, Helen, and they’ve paved so much through acting. So to learn and to watch them between scenes and how they are in character and watching them walk off is an incredible tool to have. Cowboy camp was crazy because you’re watching these elders just get up and off like butter. And while I’m over here like crying because my legs hurt so bad, but it was great. I’ll never forget it.

RL: I just love how on Taylor Sheridan shows in the Sheridan verse, everyone goes like, full ball. “Yeah, we’re going to do a cowboy camp. We’re going to put you through the paces.” What did you think about that? You could have just turned up, done your lines, done a bit of a cry and we’re done here. But no, no, you guys have to go at 110%.

AN: Oh yeah. But you know what? I think that’s why it makes this show what it is because we created a family from day one. Because you’re not going to hate someone who watched you gain welts on your butt from trying to ride a horse from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. You know what I’m saying? We went through absolute hell together, and I think that’s why the show works because we’re in a literal family. I can call any person from the show up at any moment and they will be there for me. And vice versa. It created a bond like no other. And honestly, I think a lot of shows should do that more often because I think it will just create a safe space for everyone to be authentic.

RL: Yeah, totally. I agree. I think that’s a great idea. Two consultants, Mo Brings Plenty and Birdie Real Bird advised on the storyline and the show overall. Talk me through working with them.

AN: Birdie Real Bird and Mo Brings Plenty are indescribable. It was an incredible experience to be working alongside them, not only as just Aminah and Teonna, but honestly as family. I think the key word in this interview apparently is family.

RL: Right.

AN: But it’s so true. I mean, they were there every single step of the way. They were there before we got to Montana and still there today, now. They make sure everything is completely perfect and it’s very important because you don’t want to step on a set and feel like something’s off, especially with indigenous cultures and how we’re represented. So having them there and watching their minds move in this very beautiful specific dance was incredible. And yeah, I could say so much, but I’ve been tangening this whole time with you. I don’t-

RL: I love it. I’m ruptured. It’s some great insight because yeah, I know a lot of people who have seen the show and it’s really resonated with them for various reasons. I just found this story so compelling. Everything it seems that Taylor Sheridan does, it’s like he’s writing it for me. It’s so weird. I can’t really put it into words. And I hear this a lot. He’s just a very empathetic writer and filmmaker. And I’m curious, now that you are part of the Sheridan verse, what did you most value about him as a creator working with him?

AN: I think he didn’t hold back. Taylor doesn’t hold back. And I think that’s very important, not only for our story, but I even think for the Dutton story. In his words, he doesn’t give a fuck, but in the best way. It could be scary to tell full truths, but his ability to tell it to the capacity that he did is very commendable and with honor, and he just does it every time. And he also gives us the space to explore ourselves, which I think is very important. And that’s what he seeks throughout every character he writes and every person that he casts for those specific characters. He gives us space to find who exactly we are first. And I couldn’t ask for anyone better to help with that.

RL: Yeah, when I’m thinking about takeaways from the series, for me it was that I was exposed to such indecency and cruelty on screen, but what I really held onto was Teonna’s resilience, her strength, and knowing that given her last name, there’s going to be some very exciting and familial link with the Rainwater’s. So that’s what I took away from her story. What do you want audiences to take away from her story and this first season at large?

AN: Simple and sweet, we’re still here and we are the seeds that our ancestors have planted and we’re growing and we’re not stopping. And I think that goes as a whole for the entire series in the Yellowstone universe too.

RL: I love that. It’s so true. Without these folks, we don’t get to watch Beth Dutton screaming at her brother on the [inaudible 00:21:52] right?

AN: Yeah.

RL: Exactly. So the show’s been picked up for a second season, thank God, without, obviously we can’t give anything away. But what do you think is in store for Teonna going forward?

AN: Oh man. I mean, I want her to see her child… Not to see her childhood, but to get to experience what it feels like to be a child again. Obviously that’s most likely not what’s going to happen. So if I’m speaking in real life terms, I would like to see her kind of meet the Dutton’s at some point because I think she kind of has to, because Brian knows her dad or Brian Geraghty, who plays Zane, knows her dad. So I think that would be very interesting if she somehow made her way to the ranch and to see that dynamic happen.

RL: Yeah, I think that would be really cool. That’s what I think what a lot of viewers are hoping for. And so given all the spiritual and emotional and physical journey that Teonna goes through over the season, do you feel that there’s more room for growth for her going forward? Where do you think she’s at in her head now that she’s on the run and she’s escaped these vicious monsters from the convent, but yet she’s now in the wilderness? I mean, maybe it’s even worse for her.

AN: Honestly, I think this is probably one of the first times where Teonna is actually experiencing a little airiness, she’s feeling more held than she has in years. She’s feeling, she’s been away for about five years at this point. She’s been without any real human touch that wants goodness for her for five years. She’s with her dad, and now she’s with someone who is a part of Hank, who she looks up to as well. So I think for Teonna, she’s having a moment and she’s having a dance right now, but in the back of her mind, she does know that she has to still harness that protector energy within her. I think I’m going off topic now because now I’m really getting meta and thinking about Teonna, and like-

RL: I love it. I love it.

AN: There’s no ending to that.

RL: No, it’s like, it’s so common when I speak to performers, writers even, they start to take ownership over that character and you’re going to carry Teonna with you forever, whether you like it or not. And yeah, and I think that’s a real testament, Aminah, to your performance. I found it so unsettling, but also so beautiful to watch. And I think you should be super, super proud of your performance. Thank you so much for joining us today. I really appreciate your time.

AN: Thank you so much. This was great.

RL: Everybody watching, don’t forget, you can catch season one of “1923,” which is available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. And again, everyone, please, join me in congratulating Aminah on the performance of her career to date.

AN: Thank you.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions