‘I’ll break your neck’: Ana de Armas chokes Chloe Fineman backstage at ‘SNL’ [WATCH]

In anticipation of Ana de Armas‘ first time hosting “Saturday Night Live,” cast member Chloe Fineman visits her dressing room to discuss what ideas she’s “cooking up this week.” What follows is a masterclass of comedy, as the two celebs hilariously brainstorm lines, sound effects and actions they should perform during Saturday’s show. At one point, de Armas even wraps her fingers around Fineman’s throat and screeches, “I’ll break your neck,” as she chokes the life out of her. Watch the must-see “SNL” video below.

“Ana, oh my god, I’m so excited you’re here,” Fineman says at the start of the 66-second clip. This notably marks de Armas’ first time hosting NBC’s long-running sketch program.

Besides the choking moment, here are some of de Armas’ other suggestions for the show: “Please, please no!” “Who are youuu?” “Shhh!” and a dog barking.

Fineman, meanwhile, thinks they should do some of these ideas: “Huh!” “He shoots, he scores!” plus snoring and a bird chirping.

The ladies celebrate their “amazing” proposals, but then de Armas suddenly doubts herself. “No, this is not good,” she admits. “This is really bad, actually.” The clip abruptly cuts off at that moment, leaving us wanting so much more.

De Armas is coming off her first career Oscar nomination for “Blonde” thanks to her role as Marilyn Monroe. She won several critics prizes for the Netflix project, but lost the Oscar to Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Some of de Armas’ other high profile projects include “Blade Runner 2049,” “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die.”

This week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” airs on April 15 with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G. See our list of “SNL” Season 48 hosts ranked from worst to best.

