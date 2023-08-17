‘Anatomy of a Fall’ trailer: Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner with Sandra Huller is out this fall [Watch]

One of the nascent awards season’s top contenders, “Anatomy of a Fall,” is ready for its fall relaunch.

The Justine Triet film – which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will have its Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, a designation that means a potential screening at the Telluride Film Festival is in the cards as well – will arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 13.

Distributor Neon released the film’s first trailer on Thursday, alongside a synopsis of what to expect:

“For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel’s suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel’s death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.”

Said Triet in press notes provided by the studio, “My intention was to create a film that portrays the downfall of a couple’s relationship. The concept was to depict the physical and emotional descent of a body in a technical manner, symbolizing the decline of their love story.”

Triet was the third woman to win the Palme d’Or, joining Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau. “Anatomy of the Fall” is an early Oscars favorite among Gold Derby users, with Huller one of the top contenders for Best Actress and Triet in the top 10 among directors. The film itself currently sits in 11th place for Best Picture at the time of this writing.

Watch the trailer below.

