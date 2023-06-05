Evan Handler says Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ cameo ‘was shot in the garage somewhere’

Just a few short days ago we wrote with delight that Kim Cattrall would make a surprise, short appearance in the second season of Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That.” Few could have predicted this, as she and the series star Sarah Jessica Parker have been pretty open about their fractured relationship, and that Cattrall’s character was effectively written out in the first season. (Parker’s Carrie and Cattrall’s Samantha were similarly in a fight, but reconciled via text in the series.)

Someone else who learned about Cattrall’s involvement from a story just like ours (maybe even ours!) was “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” star Evan Handler, who plays Kristen Davis’s husband Harry. “I learned it the same day you did,” he said in an interview with “People.”

He confirmed that Cattrall’s short performance—a phone call—was produced like a surgical strike. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he said.

He also said that he thinks the whole thing “is great.”

Though Cattrall’s appearance will likely end up being super brief, it was previously reported that she was still wardrobed by the Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated costume designer Patricia Field. Perhaps this cameo is a first step toward a rapprochement between the two actresses.

In addition to Henry Goldenblatt in the CBTU (Carrie Bradshaw Television Universe), Handler recently played Hal Prince in “Fosse/Verdon,” Alan Dershowitz in “American Horror Story,” and was one of the main characters on seven seasons of “Californication.”

Never forget that Kim Cattrall played a Vulcan opposite Leonard Nimoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1NgX-w54RY

