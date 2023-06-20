‘And Just Like That’ stars address Kim Cattrall’s ‘Sex and the City’ return: ‘I’m hoping that people are happy’

“And Just Like That” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon have broken their silence about the surprising news that Kim Cattrall will appear as Samantha Jones in the “Sex and the City” sequel series.

“We had a conversation about it and we decided that it was right for the fans,” Davis, an executive producer of “And Just Like That” alongside Parker, Nixon, and showrunner Michael Patrick King, told Entertainment Weekly. “The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha’s a fantastic character. We get it.”

After appearing in two “Sex and the City” feature films, Cattrall turned down the opportunity to return for “Sex and the City 3,” in part, due to issues with the direction of the script and Samantha’s role. (In the scrapped film, it was reported that Samantha would begin receiving unsolicited nude photos from the underage son of Nixon’s Miranda.) Shortly after, Cattrall and Parker engaged in a public falling out that resulted in Cattrall distancing herself from the franchise even further. The Samantha actress told Variety last year that she wasn’t even asked to appear in “And Just Like That.”

To account for Samantha’s absence in the Max series, King and the writers dramatized the split between Cattrall and Parker: an off-screen disagreement and Samantha’s departure from New York for London kept Samantha and Parker’s Carrie at a distance. The pair did communicate via text message in Season 1, however, and Parker said to Entertainment Weekly that Carrie and Samantha are on texting terms again in Season 2. Only at the end of the new season, due to a major event happening in Carrie’s life, do the two former pals share a phone conversation.

“Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise,” Parker told the publication.

Speaking to TVLine, King added that he wasn’t sure how the coup of getting Cattrall back to the show even happened. “Something manifested from somewhere, and all of a sudden, I got to have Samantha and Carrie in a scene together,” King said.

In interviews with Entertainment Weekly and TVLine, the “And Just Like That” creative team expressed frustration and dismay that Cattrall’s appearance leaked in the press months before it was scheduled to air. (The “And Just Like That” Season 2 finale is set to debut in August.) But everyone hopes fans are happy with how it plays out.

“It’s such a bummer that the cat got outta the bag and that it was leaked, because we went to so many lengths to try to hide it,” Nixon said to Entertainment Weekly. “The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.”

She added, “I just hope it’s not just a tremendous anti-climax, to be frank.”

Echoed Davis, “Now that [fans] know about it, it seems like this very large thing, but it’s not really a very large thing. So I’m hoping that people are happy.”

Back in May, Variety reported Cattrall would appear in the Season 2 finale. Her cameo was reportedly shot back in March in New York. According to the trade outlet, Cattrall did not speak to either Parker or King during her brief appearance on set.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions