‘Andor’ scene-stealer Denise Gough: From Oliver Awards (x2) to Emmys?

Denise Gough wasn’t a “Star Wars” fan before she joined the spin-off series “Andor,” but she most likely is now. The Irish actress could well be in for some awards rewards after starring as the villainous, ambitious, hard-working Empire officer Dedra Meero.

Tony Gilroy‘s “Andor,” which is a spin-off of “Rogue One” (itself a spin-off of “A New Hope”), follows Deigo Luna as the titular Cassian Andor as we learn how he transformed from a solo rogue to a crucial part of the Rebellion. Gough’s Dedra is one of several villains in the Disney+ show but she is surely the pick of the bunch. Tenacious, spiteful, and shrewd, Gough’s performance is so good that we almost actually route for the villain instead of the heroes — until she proves herself to be utterly terrifying and evil, which Gough eats up, as critics have noted.

David Klion (The New Republic) noted that Gough’s Dedra is one of the most “memorable” aspects of the show, writing: “There’s Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), an ice-hearted Imperial intelligence analyst who is more ruthlessly competent than any of her condescending male colleagues—which might tempt us to root for her, until we remember that her goal is to capture and psychologically break the Rebels.”

Miles Surrey (The Ringer) declared: “I can honestly say that nobody in the Empire has terrified me more than Dedra Meero (played by Denise Gough), an officer in the Imperial Security Bureau—basically their version of an intelligence-gathering division like the CIA—who will gleefully torture innocent people if it means rising up the corporate ladder.”

Ben Travis (Empire) observed: “That face is one of her primary weapons. Unlike Vader, Palpatine, and Kylo Ren, Dedra isn’t a Force-user. She has no lightsaber, nor the Darksaber. She has no cloak to swoosh, no grand evil designs; just an unwavering dedication to the Empire’s ideologies, and a stare more bone-chillingly cold than the vacuum of space.”

These critical reviews could well translate to a career-first Emmy nomination. Currently, she sits just outside of our predicted eight nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul,”) and, in pole position, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”).

However, there are a couple of factors that could play into her hands. Gough is looking for her first Emmy nomination, yes, but she’s hardly a newbie. She’s been working as a respected thespian since 2004 and has won two Olivier Awards. The first came in 2016 for Best Actress for “People, Places, Things” while the second came two years later for Best Supporting Actress for “Angels in America.” She was also nominated for a Tony for that latter role, missing out to Laurie Metcalf for “Three Tall Women.” Plus, she was nominated for Best Actress at last year’s BAFTA TV awards for “Too Close” (losing to Jodie Comer for “Help”).

Gough has garnered a lot of respect as an actress — awards bodies like her and her work, while all of those nominations came in the last seven years, so the admiration is recent. That could suggest that a head of steam is building up and, with her critically-acclaimed performance in “Andor,” that could culminate in an Emmy nod.

What also helps is the positive reception of “Andor,” which has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score. The series has been hailed as the best “Star Wars” show by many and we predict it will pick up nominations in the following categories: Best Drama Series, Best Drama Guest Actress for Fiona Shaw, and Best Drama Guest Actor for Andy Serkis, while Luna is on the precipice of a Best Drama Actor bid and so, too, is Stellan Skarsgård for a Best Drama Supporting Actor nomination. The show, we think, will be popular with Emmy voters so if it really takes off, Gough could easily get swept along in that enthusiasm and taken for a ride.

Plus, Cameron, Ricci, Seehorn, and Coolidge (Coolidge won Best TV Movie/Mini-Series Supporting Actress last year) were all nominated last year for the same performance in the same shows, while “The Crown,” “Succession,” and “Better Call Saul” have all also had other nominees in this category within the last couple of years. Voters may want to make room for a hot new show that features a respected thesp who has earned their time in the sun. That could mean Emmys-a-go for Gough (sorry). Stay tuned.

