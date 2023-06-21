May the force be with them: ‘Andor’ submits 11 actors on Emmy ballot, including Diego Luna and Andy Serkis

With so much “Star Wars” at the movies and on TV, it takes a lot to stand out. Heck, there are a half dozen “Star Wars” shows represented on the Emmy ballots just this year. But arguably the highlight among them is “Andor,” which has earned praise from critics (including a Critics Choice nomination for Best Drama Series) and esteem from the industry (including Producers Guild and Writers Guild nominations for Best Drama Series). Its Peabody Award was icing on the cake. Will that support translate to the Emmys? It has submitted the following 11 actors on the Emmy ballots for consideration.

Best Drama Actor

Diego Luna

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgard

Kyle Soller

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona

Denise Gough

Faye Marsay

Genevieve O’Reilly

Best Drama Guest Actor

Andy Serkis — Episode: “One Way Out”

Forest Whitaker — Episode: “Narkina 5”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Fiona Shaw — Episode: “Announcement”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Dave Chapman — Episode: “Kassa”

A couple of those performers have already received recognition for their roles, setting them up nicely for Emmy candidacy. Lead actor Diego Luna was nominated at both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards for playing the title character, rebel spy Cassian Andor. And Fiona Shaw picked up a BAFTA nom for Best Supporting Actress as Cassian’s adoptive mother Maarva Andor; at the Emmys she’s slotted as a guest actress.

“Star Wars” has been embraced by the television academy’s actors branch before. “The Mandalorian,” which launched “Star Wars” on the small screen, earned four acting noms over the course of its first two seasons. That may be both a blessing and a curse for “Andor,” though. On one hand, it shows that this universe resonates with voters. On the other hand, it demonstrates that “Andor’s” toughest competition may in fact be “The Mandalorian,” which is also competing in drama categories this year and which has already gotten a foothold at these awards. Is there enough room in this town for both of them?

