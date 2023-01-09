Andrew Garfield (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’) would be first man to achieve this Golden Globe feat

Over the course of a dozen years, Andrew Garfield has collected four Golden Globe nominations in as many different categories. Immediately after taking the 2022 Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor prize for “tick, tick… BOOM!” he is now up for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor as the star of Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Although many performers have been honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both big and small screen work before, his inclusion on the list would be groundbreaking because he would be the first man to ever accomplish the feat within a one-year period.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” marks Garfield’s return to TV acting following his last appearance in all three parts of the 2009 British program “Red Riding.” The new series is based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book of the same name, which delves into the Utah v. Lafferty double murder case of 1984. Garfield plays Jeb Pyre, who represents an anonymous detective whose Mormon faith was tested by his investigation of the killings.

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony

In addition to Golden Globe newcomers Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Garfield’s challengers in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor race include Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), both of whom have also already been lauded by the HFPA for film performances. Egerton won the lead comedy/musical award for “Rocketman” in 2020, while Firth clinched the 2011 Best Film Drama Actor trophy for “The King’s Speech.” Any of the three would be the 59th person and 26th man to win at least one Golden Globe each for film and TV acting.

The only male actors who have earned both types of Golden Globes within two years are Peter Fonda (film: “Ulee’s Gold,” 1998; TV: “The Passion of Ayn Rand,” 2000) and Paul Giamatti (“Barney’s Version,” 2011; “John Adams,” 2009). The corresponding female list consists of four names: Bette Midler, Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore and Laura Dern. Jessica Lange, Helen Hunt, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep and Olivia Colman have each pulled off dual victories of this kind within one year, while Joan Plowright and Helen Mirren are the only people who have ever received Golden Globes for both film and TV acting at a single ceremony.

Garfield’s Golden Globes resume also includes film nominations for his supporting performance in “The Social Network” (2011) and “Hacksaw Ridge” (2017). He was bested in those respective contests by Christian Bale (“The Fighter”) and Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”). His work on “Under the Banner of Heaven” has also brought him an Emmy notice (he lost there to Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”) as well as a pending Critics Choice Award bid.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael will host the live televised event, which is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions