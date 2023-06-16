Andy Muschietti heads to Gotham City, will direct new DC Studios Batman picture

With “The Flash” speeding into cinemas this weekend, its tenacious director Andy Muschetti has cut a deal to stay in the DC Universe.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Buenos Aires-born filmmaker and his producing partner/sister Barbara Muschetti have signed on to make “The Brave and the Bold” for Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios unit, overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. This is the title that will introduce the world to the newest iteration of the Dark Knight Detective of Gotham City, Bruce Wayne, the Caped Crusader, also known to you and me as Batman.

“We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “When it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

If one digs into DC lore, the “Brave and the Bold” title began in 1955 as a kind of catch-all publication for various team-ups across the DC Universe, including some borrowed characters like Robin Hood. In the mid-to-late 1960s, as the Adam West-led show Biff-Bam-Powwed its way across television, the book shifted into a continuing series of Batman and Robin stories. The run ended in 1983, but has been revived several times.

While the upcoming film version does not yet have a declared screenwriter attached, Gunn has said in previous interviews that it will be a “father-and-son” story, and likely inspired by Grant Morrison’s comics run that introduced the character of Damian Wayne. Those in the know are aware that this young lad is the spawn of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul (herself the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul), and that Damian becomes the second half of the Dynamic Duo: Robin.

Keep in mind that these developments will not have an effect on the pocket universe Batman-related films, known to comic buffs as “Elseworlds” tales. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as The Joker and Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’s “Joker: Folie à Deux” and Matt Reeves’s sequel to the Robert Pattinson-led “The Batman” are still in the pipeline for October 2024 and October 2025, respectively. But in the main DC storyline, you can expect Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” to come before Muschetti’s Gotham City adventure. Also in the mix are James Mangold’s version of “Swamp Thing” (which probably won’t have much of Superman or Batman, but anything is possible).

In the expanding Muschetti Universe, though, Andy and Barbara have also signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for more film and television projects. The pair are already developing “Welcome to Derry,” a spin-off series from the Stephen King property “It,” which was a windfall for the studio under Muschietti’s direction in 2017 and 2019.

