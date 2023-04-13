Angela Bassett reflects on holding Austin Butler’s hand during the Oscars

A small bit of backstory behind one of the most enduring images of this year’s Oscars ceremony has been revealed. Writing for TIME as part of the brand’s annual TIME 100 package, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett recalled why she held Austin Butler’s hand when the “Elvis” star’s name was announced during the Best Actor presentation.

“On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage,” Bassett wrote. “So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn’t called, Austin is no less a winner. The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he brings us next.”

Butler lost Best Actor this year to Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” but the rising star – who had a key role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and starred on numerous television shows before his “Elvis” breakout – had a successful awards season all the same. Butler won Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards and also took home Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes. Playing Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film also put Butler on the fast track to bigger parts. He’s set to appear in Denis Villeneueve’s “Dune Part Two” this year as well as Jeff Nichols’s “The Bikeriders.”

Bassett wrote that she and Butler became friends during awards season and the pair have a shared history in that both received their first Oscar nominations for playing a musical icon – Butler as Presley and Bassett as Tina Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Previously, Bassett commented on Butler’s difficulty in shaking Presley’s voice, which was a talking point throughout the Oscar race.

“You so lived and breathed and began to see life through their perspective. You had to. They’re a part of you. I think that’s what’s going on with him,” Bassett told the New Yorker earlier this year when asked about Butler’s voice. “You have to bid it farewell, and it’s hard to let it go, because you’ve enjoyed it, you survived it, you delivered, and you’re proud of that. You got an opportunity and you hit it out of left field. So it takes a moment to get back to regular you. But you’re different after this moment. Now you’re Austin, who did that great performance.”

Read Bassett’s TIME 100 tribute to Butler here.

