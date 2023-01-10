Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history

Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a margin of four years.

Curtis and Bassett, who are both 64 years old, presently rank second and third on Gold Derby’s Best Film Supporting Actress SAG Award predictions list. The frontrunner is Kerry Condon (40, “The Banshees of Inisherin”), while the last two slots in our current top five are filled by Janelle Monáe (37, “Glass Onion”) and Jessie Buckley (33, “Women Talking”). The likeliest contenders who outpace Curtis and Bassett in terms of age are 71-year-old former “Designing Women” costars Jean Smart (“Babylon,” 11th place) and Judith Ivey (“Women Talking,” 12th).

Our Best Film Ensemble predictions show the team from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the race, with the “Wakanda Forever” cast trailing in 10th place. The latter group still poses a serious threat, however, since most of them triumphed here for the original “Black Panther” in 2019. Bassett’s strength as an individual contender benefits her whole ensemble as well, given that no one was singled out from the first film.

The current SAG Awards record for oldest simultaneous solo and ensemble film winner is held by Frances McDormand, who was 60 when she was doubly honored for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. Since she prevailed as a lead and her castmate, Sam Rockwell, snagged a supporting trophy, their film became the fourth to achieve two individual SAG Award wins on top of an ensemble one, after “American Beauty” (Annette Bening and Kevin Spacey, 2000), “Chicago” (Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2003), and “The Help” (Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, 2012).

The only other women in said group of 16 are lead champ Gwyneth Paltrow (“Shakespeare in Love,” 1999) and supporting winner Helen Mirren (“Gosford Park,” 2002). The two male leads on the list are Benicio Del Toro (“Traffic,” 2001) and Colin Firth (“The King’s Speech,” 2011), while the three who preceded Kotsur in his category are Ed Harris (“Apollo 13,” 1996), Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” 2008), and Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” 2010).

Curtis and Bassett have both been recognized by their peers in the acting guild before, with the former having lost on her 1995 Best Film Supporting Actress bid for “True Lies” to Dianne Wiest (“Bullets Over Broadway”). Before sharing in the “Black Panther” ensemble win, Bassett received two Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress notices for “Ruby’s Bucket of Blood” (2002) and “Betty and Coretta” (2014). She was bested in those cases by Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows”) and Mirren (“Phil Spector”).

Nominations for the 29th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11 with the ceremony following on Sunday, February 26.

