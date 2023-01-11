Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler among big movie winners at 2023 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press got the diversity memo and honored ethnicities across the board in the film races at Tuesday night’s 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Angela Bassett starting the parade by winning the Globe for supporting actress in a film for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and a pair of Asian actors winning for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Michelle Yeoh for actress in musical/comedy and an emotional Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor.

Bassett won out over Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.” Yeoh, capping a 40-year acting career, beat out Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Menu” and Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” Quan won out over two actors for “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan – as well as Brad Pitt fror “Babylon” and Eddie Redmayne for “The Good Nurse.”

Austin Butler was a popular winner for his performance as Elvis Presley in “Elvis” for actor in a film drama, winning out over Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son,” Bill Nighy for “Living” and Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection.”

MORE TO COME