Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Will Smith, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ top winners at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett took home a pair of major honors at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night during a ceremony from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that was telecast live on BET, earning three total: for Entertainer of the Year, film supporting actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and (prior to the live show) lead actress in a TV drama for Fox’s “9-1-1.” She shared top billing with Will Smith, who won his first major award since his infamous slap incident involving Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars: lead film actor for “Emancipation.”

EGOT champ Viola Davis – snubbed this year at the Academy Awards – snared lead actress in a film for “The Woman King,” while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was feted as Outstanding Motion Picture and Tenoch Huerta Mejia earned the film supporting actor prize for his role in “Black Panther.” Jalyn Hall won the Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture honor for his work in “Till,” while “The Inspection” was cited as the best independent film.

In the TV categories, the far and away big winner was the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” which earned a whopping six Image Awards including top comedy series, actress in a comedy (Quinta Brunson), comedy supporting actor (Tyler James Williams) and comedy supporting actress (Janelle James, topping Emmy winner and fellow castmate Sheryl Lee Ralph). Cedric the Entertainer landed the lead comedy series actor statue for “The Neighborhood.”

See the full winners list below. Winners are marked in gold.

Entertainer of the Year

X – Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues”

X – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Emancipation”

“The Woman King“

“Till”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Jonathan Majors — “Devotion”

X – Will Smith – “Emancipation”

Sterling K. Brown — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

Daniel Kaluuya — “Nope”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler — “Till”

Keke Palmer — “Alice”

Letitia Wright — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Regina Hall — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

X – Viola Davis — “The Woman King”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge — “Black Adam”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “On the Come Up”

Jalyn Hall — “Till”

John Boyega — “The Woman King“

X – Tenoch Huerta Mejía — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

X – Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Danai Gurira — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Janelle Monae — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Lashana Lynch — “The Woman King“

Lupita Nyong’o — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Breaking”

“Causeway”

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story“

X – “The Inspection”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Athena”

X – “Bantú Mama”

“Broker”

“Learn to Swim“

“The Silent Twins”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

X – Jalyn Hall — “Till”

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Ledisi — “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

Y’lan Noel — “A Lot of Nothing“

Yola — “Elvis”

Outstanding Comedy Series

X – “Abbott Elementary”

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Rap Sh!t”

“The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps — “The Upshaws”

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Anthony Anderson — “Black-ish”

X – Cedric the Entertainer — “The Neighborhood”

Dule Hill — “The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine — “Family Reunion”

Maya Rudolph — “Loot”

X – Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Tichina Arnold — “The Neighborhood”

Tracee Ellis Ross — “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”

Brian Tyree Henry — “Atlanta”

Deon Cole — “Black-ish”

X – Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary”

William Stanford Davis —”Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

X – Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary”

Jenifer Lewis — “Black-ish”

Marsai Martin — “Black-ish”

Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air”

“Bridgerton”

“Euphoria”

X – “P-Valley”

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris — “Snowfall”

Jabari Banks Glover — “Bel-Air”

Kofi Siriboe — “Queen Sugar”

X – Nicco Annan — “P-Valley”

Sterling K. Brown — “This is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

X – Angela Bassett — “9-1-1”

Brandee Evans — “P-Valley”

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley — “Queen Sugar”

Zendaya — “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air”

Amin Joseph — “Snowfall”

Caleb Mclaughlin — “Stranger Things”

X – Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost”

J. Alphonse Nicholson — “P-Valley”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — “Bridgerton”

Bianca Lawson — “Queen Sugar”

X – Loretta Devine — “P-Valley”

Susan Kelechi Watson Martin — “This is Us”

Tina Lifford — “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

“The Black Hamptons”

“From Scratch”

X – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

“The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

“Women of the Movement”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

X – Morris Chestnut — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

Terrence Howard — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Trevante Rhodes — “Mike”

Wendell Pierce — “Don’t Hang Up”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

X – Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Regina Hall — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Sanaa Lathan — “The Best Man: The Final Chaptersr”

Viola Davis — “The First Lady”

Zoe Saldana — “From Scratch”