Annie Wersching, ‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ actress and the voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ dead at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her appearances on shows like “24” and “Bosch” and who voiced Tess in the blockbuster video game “The Last of Us,” died on Sunday at the age of 45. The cause of death was cancer.

The St. Louis-born performer got her start on television with the series ‘Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2001. She appeared in the first season episode “Oasis” as a humanoid who falls in love with engineer Trip Tucker. This led to guest shots on “Angel,” “Charmed,” “E-Ring,” “Cold Case,” “Supernatural,” and plenty of others. In 2007, she landed a recurring role on “General Hospital.”

In 2008, she secured the role of FBI special agent Renee Walker on the seventh and eighth seasons of “24.” According to interviews, she got the gig just one week before shooting started, as producers were unsure just how the character should be played. (Before we meet her character, it is implied she tortured someone to death; by the end, she falls into bed with Kiefer Sutherland.)

After “24” came another cascade of guest shots: “CSI,” “NCIS,” “Blue Bloods,” “Major Crimes,” and more. She had a recurring role on “Castle,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Timeless.” She was a series regular on “Bosch” in the first season (officer Julia Brasher) who returned periodically throughout the show’s run.

In 2012, she voiced the character Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” currently played by Anna Torv on the HBO adaptation. Her last major gig was as the Borg Queen on season two of “Star Trek: Picard,” bringing things, in a way, full circle. Though the character was a fearsome villain, she was always game to take fun photos in makeup from behind-the-scenes, ingratiating herself to fans.

This was Annie Wersching pic.twitter.com/6KioDkIGct — daní ᱬ (@LtMenalippe) January 29, 2023

Neil Druckman, the game creator of “The Last of Us,” tweeted out a fundraising link for the actress’s family.

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones. There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions