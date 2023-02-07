‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ first reactions say the movie is good, weird, and Jonathan Majors is a star

Invited guests, Instagram influencers, and junketeers were given the all-clear to give “social sentiment” (and actual phrase used by movie studios) concerning their first look at “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Peyton Reed’s third film in the zippy, Paul Rudd-led Marvel franchise. The latest entry is set predominantly in the CG swirl of the “quantum realm,” so it’s likely there won’t be as many big-then-small-then-big chase scenes through San Francisco in this one.

The early reports were positive, particularly focusing on Jonathan Majors as the villain, Kang.

“I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania” read one early response.

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

Another hailed the film for being one of the weirdest entries in the MCU thus far.

#Quantumania tells a tight story that balances humor with heart and manages to be one of the weirdest MCU movies to date. I like weird and I was surprised by how much I liked what M.O.D.O.K. brought to the table. Bring on the weird! pic.twitter.com/CphBimMJIi — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) February 7, 2023

Viewers felt the movie has “heart,” and, as is Marvel’s way, sets up Kang’s role in future chapters in the never-ending saga.

#Quantumania retains what’s always been key to the Ant-Man movies, heart. Everyone in the Ant-Family has a role to play and MODOK goes ham. A fun, funky little romp in the Quantum Realm and only the beginning of Jonathan Majors’ reign as Kang. Kathryn Newton mvp!! pic.twitter.com/XpvzMbJmEF — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) February 7, 2023

Though this critic enjoyed the film, he noted that “Luis was missed.” He was referring to the character played by Michael Peña who, along with Tip “T.I.” Harris and David Dastmalchian, Rudd’s three ex-con co-worker buddies, are not listed in the credits of this one.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania takes its time getting to #Kang but when it does the movie really hits its stride. #Quantumania has some lighter moments but it’s invested in planting the seeds for what’s to come. Newbies Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton are great. Luis was missed. pic.twitter.com/qcnE52BO7g — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) February 7, 2023

Finally, this fella compared the movie to “an acid trip slathered in meth.” Exactly how a family-friendly film wants to be described!

#Quantumania is absolute nuts, like an acid trip slathered in meth, a delirious dive off the edge, a kaleidoscopic extravaganza that must be experienced to be believed. A phantasmagoric descent into the void pic.twitter.com/IzpPrbaEuZ — Dreamy Jerry Chen🤨 (@jerryasleep) February 7, 2023

Critics will take a look at the movie on Monday.

