‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ first reactions say the movie is good, weird, and Jonathan Majors is a star

Marvel/Disney

Invited guests, Instagram influencers, and junketeers were given the all-clear to give “social sentiment” (and actual phrase used by movie studios) concerning their first look at “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Peyton Reed’s third film in the zippy, Paul Rudd-led Marvel franchise. The latest entry is set predominantly in the CG swirl of the “quantum realm,” so it’s likely there won’t be as many big-then-small-then-big chase scenes through San Francisco in this one. 

The early reports were positive, particularly focusing on Jonathan Majors as the villain, Kang.

“I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania” read one early response.

Another hailed the film for being one of the weirdest entries in the MCU thus far.

Viewers felt the movie has “heart,” and, as is Marvel’s way, sets up Kang’s role in future chapters in the never-ending saga.

Though this critic enjoyed the film, he noted that “Luis was missed.” He was referring to the character played by Michael Peña who, along with Tip “T.I.” Harris and David Dastmalchian, Rudd’s three ex-con co-worker buddies,  are not listed in the credits of this one.

 

Finally, this fella compared the movie to “an acid trip slathered in meth.” Exactly how a family-friendly film wants to be described!

Critics will take a look at the movie on Monday.

