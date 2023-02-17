Where does ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ rank among all Marvel Cinematic Universe films?

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened February 17 and is the 31st film in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the third in the “Ant-Man” franchise. But where does it rank on the all-time list of MCU films based on its Rotten Tomatoes score? Check out the gallery above to see the complete list of 31 movies and how critics rated all of them.

As of this writing “Quantumania” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 48% based on 236 reviews that have been counted thus far: 114 of them are classified as positive, while 122 are negative. Things are not too different over on MetaCritic, which is a more nuanced scale than the simple fresh/rotten pronouncements of the Tomatometer. The MetaCritic score stands at 49 based on 55 reviews counted: 17 are positive, 30 are mixed, and eight are outright negative.

That’s the lowest MetaCritic score for any MCU movie and the second lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (just one percentage point better than “Eternals”). The RT critics’ consensus says, “‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors‘ Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.”

Among the favorable reviews for the film, Alex Flood (NME) calls it “top-drawer MCU” Alonso Duralde (The Wrap) says that it turns its elements into “an entertainingly cohesive whole.” Frank Scheck (Hollywood Reporter) thinks it “succeeds very well.” Robbie Collin (The Telegraph) has a less positive take, saying “it’s anything but a quantum leap,” while Derek Smith (Slant) thinks it’s a “tired retread.” Which side do you fall on?

