MCU fans are loving ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: ‘Critics have no clue what they are talking about’

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” was released by Marvel Studios on Friday, February 17. The sequel to 2015’s “Ant-man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the 31st Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to date. In this iteration, Paul Rudd once again stars as Scott Lang, a former petty criminal with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing in strength. Jonathan Majors plays his adversary, Kang the Conqueror.

The all-star cast also includes Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, William Jackson Harper and Michael Douglas. Critics are panning the film, sending its Rotten Tomatoes score plummeting to 48%. The consensus reads, “‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.”

Well, “Critics be damned!” say fans who have come to the defense of this soon-to-be blockbuster. They counter those film elitists with an 84% audience approval rating, with one personal review stating, “Honestly, a must-watch if you are a marvel fan! I had a lot of fun watching this movie! Critics have no clue as to what they are talking about. This movie IS enjoyable if you’ve kept up with the MCU including the Disney+ projects.”

Molly Freeman of Screen Rant writes, “After an experimental Phase 4 that introduced a host of new characters, Marvel Studios is launching Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ The movie has the dual tasks of not only rounding out Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man trilogy that kicked off back in 2015, but setting the stage for what’s to come in Phase Five, which is part of the franchise’s Multiverse Saga. Thankfully, director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness are up to the task. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a solid start to the MCU’s Phase 5, working well to serve Scott Lang’s story and introduce the menacing Kang.”

Peter Gray of The AU Review says, “Whilst there’s a certain vibrancy and scrappiness to Quantumania that brings to mind temperaments not unlike the atmosphere of classic Star Wars or the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Peyton Reed‘s third go-around with ‘the little guy’, Paul Rudd‘s always charming Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, feels unsure of its own journey, losing its personality in a sea of overt CGI and poorly-executed humour that, sadly, cheapens whatever genuine wit Jeff Loveness‘s script manages to occasionally muster.” Gray doesn’t totally hate the movie, though. “Not only is [Majors] an exciting talent to watch unleash his charm and volatility across the screen, he elevates the film as a whole, as does Pfeiffer…Corey Stoll‘s take on M.O.D.O.K. [leaves] much(!) to be desired.”

Vincent Mancini of FilmDrunk writes, “The MCU has become an emotional Ponzi Scheme. You’re expected to watch not because this will make you feel something today, but in the hopes that this continuity will matter somewhere down the line.”

Despite all those critics lashing out, fans are standing by their beloved MCU movies. “Not sure why the majority of critics dislike the movie,” wrote Phillip W. So how about you? Share your thoughts on the latest MCU film in our comments section below.

