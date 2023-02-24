‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer reveals a deleted Hope van Dyne scene

In spite of its characters’ small size, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the biggest movie in theaters right now. And according to screenwriter Jeff Loveness, it was supposed to be even bigger, at least in terms of its storylines. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Loveness shed some light on a deleted scene involving Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), evidence of which has made its way online.

Last week, child actor Lucas Grant’s mother posted photos to his Instagram account showing him with Lilly. In the photos, Lilly has long hair that’s unlike Hope’s usual hair and is shown acting in a scene alongside Grant and another child. The post’s caption explains that Grant played Hope’s son in a storyline cut from the finished movie.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids followed up on the post, asking Loveness if he could say anything about the deleted scene. The screenwriter said he wasn’t sure what he could say, and didn’t offer any details about what the storyline was, but Loveness explained that it was essentially cut for time.

“Scripts are always bigger than the cut that the audience sees, and while that was a storyline that I really liked with Hope and Evangeline, I certainly understand why we had to streamline the movie,” Loveness said. “I really love the movie that’s out in theaters, but there was a bit more. Again, I don’t quite know what I can say, but there was Hope’s perspective on the multiverse as well, and possibility, and things like that. So I’m a fan of that story, and I’m a big fan of Evangeline’s performance in some of that stuff. So you never know what might come back around in an Avengers movie down the road, but I can’t say too much more. I’m happy with what we have, but there’s always something on the side for the three-hour Loveness cut. Maybe you’ll see it one day.”

Presumably, the storyline happens during the section of “Quantumania” when Hope is exploring the Quantum Realm, an alternate dimension where different paths are possible. Apparently, in this part of the multiverse, the Wasp has children of her own. But we may never know for sure unless the deleted scene ends up on the Blu-ray.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions