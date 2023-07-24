Anthony Carrigan (‘Barry’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Anthony Carrigan is entering the “Barry” episode “it takes a psycho” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This entry aired on April 30, 2023 and is the fourth episode of the HBO show’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Carrigan’s character NoHo Hank’s latest scheme of investing in construction sand isn’t faring well with his Chechen elders. So Hank ends up killing all of his new associates in a sand tomb in order to save himself and his lover Cristobal from their wrath. Cristobal, horrified at what Hank did, threatens to leave. Hank pleads with him to stay because the Chechens will murder him, but Cristobal goes anyway and is swiftly gunned down in the parking lot.

This year marks the third career Emmy nomination for Carrigan, all for “Barry.” For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“Barry” received 11 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions