Anthony Mackie: Harrison Ford would say ‘let’s shoot this piece of sh–’ on the set of ‘Captain America 4’

Way back when, during the production of the first “Star Wars,” Harrison Ford once joked to director George Lucas, “George, you can type this shit, but you can’t say it!”’

“Of course, that’s the year he gets nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay [for ‘Star Wars’ itself]. What do I know, right?” Ford said during an AFI tribute to Lucas in 2005.

For Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Julius Onah, the writers currently credited on “Captain America: Brave New World,” they can only hope history repeats itself.

During an interview with Inverse, “Captain America” star Anthony Mackie relayed an amusing anecdote about working with Ford on the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. In the new film, due out in July 2024, Ford steps in to play Thunderbolt Ross following the offscreen death of original Thunderbolt actor William Hurt. The relationship between Ross and Mackie’s Sam Wilson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, will play a key role in the feature which Onah (“Overlord”) directed.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie told Inverse. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be.”

Mackie recalled that just before scenes would start, Ford had a way of diffusing the tension. “He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit,’” Mackie said.

Ford is experiencing a bit of a renaissance at the moment. In addition to his starring role in “Captain America,” he’s currently in theaters for the final Indiana Jones film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” On television, Ford turned in a pair of acclaimed performances in the drama Western “1923” and the comedy show “Shrinking.”

“There were people who were like, ‘Is he going to be funny?’ And I just want to be like, ‘Are you crazy?’ Han Solo is a comedy. Indiana Jones is a comedy. Everything we know about him stems from these two funny characters,” “Shrinking” star Michael Urie told Gold Derby earlier this year. “Yes, he did these very serious movies. But he comes from comedy. You do put Harrison Ford in ‘Star Wars’ and he was funny. I knew he could be funny. That was not a surprise to me.”

Urie recalled how well Ford commanded the camera on the Apple series, a testament to the actor’s decades of work. “He just gets it. He just knows what it’s seeing. That’s so brilliant. It’s just amazing. And it’s awesome,” Urie explained.

As for Mackie, he said the upcoming “Captain America: Brave New World” has numerous scenes between Ross and Wilson. “We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline,” he explained.

The new Captain America movie is out on July 26, 2024.

