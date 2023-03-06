Watch the mysterious trailer for Apple’s dystopian thriller series ‘Silo’

Dystopian sci-fi continues to be big business. On Monday, Apple TV+ revealed the first teaser trailer for “Silo,” a post-apocalyptic mystery thriller with high-end special effects and a bold-faced cast that the streaming service hopes will be the next big genre hit.

“Silo” – formerly known as “Wool” – comes from creator Graham Yost (“Justified”) and is based on a bestselling novel trilogy by Hugh Howey. It tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, who are living in a silo a mile underground that supposedly keeps them safe from the destroyed and dangerous world outside. But no one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who asks too many questions gets in serious trouble. When an engineer named Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) begins investigating the murder of a loved one, she uncovers a subterranean mystery that goes deeper than she ever could have imagined. ”If the lies don’t kill you, the truth will,” according to Apple’s logline.

In addition to Ferguson (who also executive-produces), the star-studded cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”).

“Silo” will premiere on Friday, May 5 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 30. The season will consist of 10 episodes.

