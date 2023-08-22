Apple TV+ drops official trailer for new comedy series ‘Still Up,’ premiering September 22

Apple TV+ today dropped the trailer for “Still Up,” its upcoming original comedy series starring the British-born performers Antonia Thomas from ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and Craig Roberts and co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. The new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on September 22 followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27. See the trailer above.

“Still Up” is described as “an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

The show is is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis. Bryce Hart also writes on the series. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited and is executive produced by BAFTA winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through January 15.Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?