Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Platonic’ gets a premiere date

Did you know that Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are starring in an Apple TV+ show together? On Thursday the streaming service announced that “Platonic,” a comedy series that will reunite the “Neighbors” stars, will premiere on May 24.

It seems like the show is coming out of nowhere, but it was originally announced in October 2020, filmed last summer, and will join “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking” in Apple TV+’s lineup of feel-good comedies starring likable white guys this spring.

Apple TV+ released some first-look photos for the series.

Come for the platonic friendship, stay for the bucket hats. Platonic, a new comedy series starring @sethrogen and Rose Byrne, premieres May 24. pic.twitter.com/0T2cyx5QqL — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 23, 2023

“Platonic” tells the story of a pair of former best friends (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long friendship estrangement. Their rekindled buddyhood completely takes over their lives, with unexpected consequences. The series is created, directed, and written by the husband-and-wife team of Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Stoller directed Rogen and Byrne in the “Neighbors” movies, and together Stoller and Delbanco created the Netflix series “Friends from College.” Stoller, Delbanco, Byrne, and Rogen executive-produce, along with Stoller’s producing partner Conor Welch. In addition to Byrne and Rogen, the cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

“Platonic” is also one of two Apple TV+ projects for both of its stars. Byrne stars in Apple TV+’s dramedy series “Physical,” which will premiere its third season later this year. Rogen will write, direct, and star in an upcoming, as-yet-untitled comedy series he created with his producing partner Evan Goldberg. “Platonic” is Rogen’s first ongoing series regular role since “Undeclared” ended in 2002.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions