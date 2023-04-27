Apple TV+ musical-comedy hit ‘Schmigadoon!’ moves from comedy series to scripted variety series category

“Schmigadoon!”, the popular Apple TV+ musical-comedy that earned four Emmy nominations (and a win for original music and lyrics) for its first season last year, is moving from Best Comedy Series to the newly-created Scripted Variety Series category, it’s been reported Thursday in The Hollywood Reporter. Thus, the series will no longer have to compete against powerhouse shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Wednesday” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” but will instead face purportedly more comparable shows such as “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Saturday Night Live” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The category switch will also potentially impact the “Schmigadoon!” nomination chances in such below the line categories as writing, directing, production design and choreography, where it will now face off directly against fellow variety competition.

However, the “Schmigadoon!” repositioning won’t impact the categorization of its cast members, who will still be competing in comedy since there are no specific scripted variety performance categories. That means stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key will remain in comedy lead, while castmates including Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Alan Cumming, Tituss Burgess, Martin Short, Jaime Camil and Aaron Tveit will continue to be eligible in comedy supporting.

