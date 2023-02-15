Apple TV+ unveils trailer for star-studded limited series ‘Extrapolations’ toplined by Meryl Streep [WATCH]

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, star-studded, climate change-themed limited series “Extrapolations” featuring Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and an all-star cast. The eight-episode series from writer-director-exec producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”) premieres globally over the streamer with the first three episodes on March 17, followed by a new streaming episode every Friday through April 21. Watch the new trailer above.

“Extrapolations” is expected to be a huge Emmy contender in a number of above and below the line categories this year. Told over a series of interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, it’s described as a “bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.”

The massive star power of the series includes Oscar winners Streep, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard along with Miller, Diane Lane, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, David Schwimmer. Heather Graham, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harington and many others. It’s executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

