‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’: Watch our fun red carpet interviews from the Hollywood premiere [VIDEO]

This weekend was all about Margaret! “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” premiered Saturday, April 15 at the Westwood Village Regency Theater in Los Angeles. Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford hit the red carpet to get the inside scoop from actors Zackary Brooks, Elle Graham, Amari Price, Isol Young, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Landon Baxter and Daniele Lawson, producer Julie Ansell, director and writer Kelly Fremon Craig, and music supervisor Frankie Pine. Check our red carpet coverage above.

The 2023 film version of Blume’s novel has quite the starring cast: Oscar winner Kathy Bates, SAG Award winner Rachel McAdams, Independent Spirit Award winner Benny Safdie and Abby Ryder Fortson in the lead role. The adaptation from Lionsgate illustrates the life of an 11-year-old girl named Margaret (Ryder Fortson) whose family abruptly moves from inner-city New York City to the suburban area of New Jersey upon her return home from summer camp. Margaret experiences going through the tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends at a new middle-school in New Jersey. She depends on her mother, Barbara (McAdams), who also struggles to readjust to her new lifestyle with her husband (Safdie) and her lovable grandmother, Sylvia (Bates).

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” will hit theaters nationwide on April 28, 2023.

