‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ trailer: See a first look at the new Judy Blume adaptation

On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

The new film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who previously directed 2016’s “The Edge of Seventeen,” which was nominated for several awards at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and Toronto Film Critics Association to name a few. Like that project, Craig’s new film is produced in part by James L. Brooks.

Here’s the official breakdown provided by Lionsgate: “For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ has impacted generations with its timeless coming-of-age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films’ Academy Award® winner James L. Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.”

You can check out the trailer here:

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Lionsgate on April 28, 2023.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions